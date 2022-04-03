ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

OU baseball: Sooners fall to Texas 12-8, surrender 11 unanswered runs in rubber match of series

By Eduardo Olivas, sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Texas (21-9, 3-3) 12-8 in the rubber match of its three-game series in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. Tied at seven in the ninth inning, redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway collided with redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz while making a routine fly ball catch...

saturdaytradition.com

Illinois center announces decision to enter NCAA transfer portal

Illinois is losing a reserve center to the NCAA transfer portal. Omar Payne, a reserve center who transferred to Illinois from Florida, has announced that he will be on the move again. He made his announcement with a post on Twitter. He spent just one year in Champaign. “I would...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Dillon Gabriel remembers friendly filmmaker killed in Ukraine; Daniel Parker brings pancakes to Sooners' offense — 3 things to know from spring practice

When a fractured clavicle sidelined Dillon Gabriel for the last 10 games of his final season at Central Florida, he started to grow close with Brent Renaud. A decorated video journalist who had contributed to The New York Times, NBC and HBO, Renaud was stationed in Orlando for fall 2021 to direct an ESPN team series documentary called “Our Time: UCF Football.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Sooners defeat UAB 2-0 at home to complete 2-game sweep

No. 1 Oklahoma (32-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated Alabama-Birmingham (20-13) 2-0 in Norman on Saturday afternoon. Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts. She allowed just two hits on the day. Offensively, OU tallied six total hits, including two from sophomore outfielder Jayda Coleman and junior...
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
Oklahoma Daily

OU men's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners fall to No. 1 Stanford in MPSF Championship

No. 2 Oklahoma snapped its streak of nine consecutive victories in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship with a 424.250-417.200 loss to No. 1 Stanford on Saturday night. The Sooners placed second in the competition, outscoring No. 8 California and No. 13 Air Force. Freshman Fuzzy Benas placed second in...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Jay Valai says 'it's a drug' working with Brent Venables; David Ugwoegbu, Jordan Kelley enjoying new defensive staff

Jay Valai is loving his first spring camp on Brent Venables’ staff. Oklahoma’s new co-defensive coordinator, hired on Jan. 11 after one season at Alabama, has never worked with Venables previously. However, the energy he first witnessed from the former Clemson coordinator when the two met at a recruiting function in Miami has persisted into Valai’s first spring practice with the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU waste big lead in loss to No. 8 Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
ARLINGTON, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners assistant David Patrick finalizing deal to become Sacramento State head coach, per report

Oklahoma associate head coach David Patrick is reportedly finalizing a deal to become Sacramento State's next head coach, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Patrick arrived in Norman in 2021 with new head coach Porter Moser and shared associate head coach responsibilities with K.T Turner. He served as head coach at UC Riverside for two seasons and is a longtime assistant coach with stints at Arkansas, Nicholls State, Saint Mary’s College, LSU and TCU.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Oklahoma Daily

OU women’s gymnastics: Carly Woodard, Jordan Bowers lead Sooners to 12th consecutive NCAA Regional finals win; Karrie Thomas nears beam return

Carly Woodard and coach KJ Kindler embraced, both knowing the fifth-year senior gymnast’s 9.95 on beam had sealed Oklahoma’s 12th-straight NCAA Regional on Saturday night in Norman. Woodard effectively bookended the Sooners’ 198.250 performance, their second best of the season, only behind their 198.475 against then-No. 1 Michigan...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Ties In NCAA National Title Game

Before Kansas Coach Bill Self and North Carolina forward Brady Manek were playing in March Madness, they were Oklahomans. Coach Bill Self graduated from Edmond Memorial in 1981, played basketball at Oklahoma State University and then made his way to ORU to begin his head coaching career. Now, it's no...
HARRAH, OK

