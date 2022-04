CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gas prices continue to soar, but Saturday brought temporary relief for some Chicago drivers as a local church provided free gas to 200 cars in the community in Grand Crossing. And there are more giveaways to come. After a successful giveaway Thursday, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson plans to donate $1 million in free gas next week all across the metro. But Saturday, New Life Covenant Church wanted to help the Grand Crossing neighborhood. "I didn't think I was going to make it, and I needed it," said one driver. "Gas prices are skyrocketing, and we need this, especially in our...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO