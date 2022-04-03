ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Weather Update: Dry start to work week, but that doesn't last for long

weareiowa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shot of rain we got Sunday afternoon...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDIO-TV

Winter weather returns this week with rain, ice and snow

It may be spring, but winter weather is making a return this week. Gusty easterly winds of 10-20 mph that will continue over the next few days. After an initial round of rain moving through east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early Monday, wet conditions return Monday night which will impact travel.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Update on Rain/Snow Tuesday through Thursday

We are still watching for a slow moving system during the middle of the work week. We start out with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to mix chances on Thursday. Don't be surprised if some of those mix chances become more dominated by rain as we get closer to Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely fall short of an inch, and snowfall likely will not have an impact with most of the snow not accumulating due to warmer temperatures prior to the snow potentially arriving.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Latest clues to the long-range weather pattern

A fairly typical April pattern setting up across North America over the coming weeks with the main storm track starting to shift farther north in the United States as the Southern states continue to steadily warm. Lingering troughs across the northern U.S. and southern Canada will bring spells of cooler...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Showers
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
AccuWeather

Snow, cold making a comeback in Northeast

Biting winds and snow showers have made the last weekend of March look and feel more like February in the Northeast as winter returns with a vengeance. AccuWeather meteorologists say the clock is ticking on the wintry weather, however, with the cold expected to ease up during the last days of the month.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Polar Vortex To Rip Through New York State

After a few nice days last week, New York State has gone back to a more seasonable weather mode lately, but things are about to get a whole lot colder and icky over the next week or so. Despite the calendar saying it's spring, Mother Nature still wants Old Man...
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
ENVIRONMENT
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Fishing Season has Begun! Kinda…

The ponds, lakes, rivers, and trout streams are almost fully liquid again! The water's still a bit cold yet though. It hasn't been a rough or long winter, but when you're jonesing to get out on the water and start catching fish, it feels like years!. Over the last few...
IOWA STATE
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy