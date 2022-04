HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College Esports Overwatch team is playoff bound in the National Esports Collegiate Conference for the first time in program history. This is the first semester that esports is considered a varsity sport on the Broncos’ campus. The program has four different teams and coach Andy Chase told Local4 Sports that all four have a chance to qualify for the postseason.

