Dallas Police investigating burned body found in alleyway

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for answers after a burned body was found in an alleyway on Sunday, April 3.

At about 9:18 a.m., Dallas Police responded to 1330 Kings Highway for a call about a body in the alleyway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and found the male victim, who had been burned. The Dallas Police Homicide Unit, Dallas Fire Arson Unit and Crime Scene Response helped process the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will utilize forensic techniques to determine the victim’s identity. At the time of his death, the victim was wearing boots, jeans, a dress shirt, and a wedding ring on his left hand.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeff Loeb at 214-671-3702 or email Jeffrey.Loeb@dallascityhall.com . Please reference case number 057887-2022.