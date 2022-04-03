ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtsville, NY

Gabby Petito Foundation hosts fundraiser at Top Golf in Holtsville

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLI4b_0eyIXRgh00

The Gabby Petito Foundation raised awareness Sunday for missing people by holding a fundraising event in Holtsville.

Hundreds of people turned out at Top Golf to support the foundation.

"We're trying to bring more awareness to missing people -- all missing people. It's important to us," said Joe Petito, Gabby's father.

Caitlin Thrash, of Shoram, said Gabby's tragic story of abuse touched her.

"It's scary that it's real... It happened so close to home. It's sad," she said.

The 23-year-old Blue Point native and social media influencer Gabby Petito was killed last summer while on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie was later found a month later dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He took responsibility for her death in a suicide note, the FBI said.

Since then, Gabby's family has worked to help missing people and end domestic violence with the Gabby Petito Foundation and the golf event was one of its fundraisers.

"It's amazing. You really feel the love and support from everyone," said Tara Petito, Gabby's mother.

Businesses on Long Island and individuals from around the country donated baskets for auction at the event were donated. Organizers said their goal was to raise nearly $25,000 to support the foundation.

"It's the reason why we can do what we do is because of all these people, because of the support from around the world," said Nicole Schmidt, Gabby's stepmother.

Her parents said the foundation is already starting to help those in need.

"I think we've done great things so far, but we have lots of work to do and this isn't going to stop until we're no longer needed," Joe Petito said.

If you would like to donate to the Gabby Petito Foundation, follow this link.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holtsville, NY
KSNB Local4

Hastings Public School Foundation hosts major fundraiser

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Hastings Public School Foundation hosted a major fundraiser on Tuesday at the City Auditorium. The theme, St. Patrick’s Day. The event is the major fundraising event for the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. This is the first time in two years the event will be live.
HASTINGS, NE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTOS: Camp Tyler Foundation fundraiser

A sold-out crowd of nearly 300 community members attended the Camp Tyler Foundation’s fundraiser Friday night at Tyler Junior College. The fundraiser is part of Camp Tyler Outdoor School’s celebration of 77 years serving East Texas children. Read the full story from Friday night's event here.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Domestic Violence#Fundraising#Charity#Top Golf#Blue Point#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News 12

NYPD arrests suspect linked to violent rape in the Bronx

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a violent rape in the Bronx. Police say 34-year-old Jason Dickerson is now charged with attempted murder and rape. Dickerson is accused of putting a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then raping her on March 11.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy