Gabby Petito Foundation hosts fundraiser at Top Golf in Holtsville

The Gabby Petito Foundation raised awareness Sunday for missing people by holding a fundraising event in Holtsville.

Hundreds of people turned out at Top Golf to support the foundation.

"We're trying to bring more awareness to missing people -- all missing people. It's important to us," said Joe Petito, Gabby's father.

Caitlin Thrash, of Shoram, said Gabby's tragic story of abuse touched her.

"It's scary that it's real... It happened so close to home. It's sad," she said.

The 23-year-old Blue Point native and social media influencer Gabby Petito was killed last summer while on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie was later found a month later dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He took responsibility for her death in a suicide note, the FBI said.

Since then, Gabby's family has worked to help missing people and end domestic violence with the Gabby Petito Foundation and the golf event was one of its fundraisers.

"It's amazing. You really feel the love and support from everyone," said Tara Petito, Gabby's mother.

Businesses on Long Island and individuals from around the country donated baskets for auction at the event were donated. Organizers said their goal was to raise nearly $25,000 to support the foundation.

"It's the reason why we can do what we do is because of all these people, because of the support from around the world," said Nicole Schmidt, Gabby's stepmother.

Her parents said the foundation is already starting to help those in need.

"I think we've done great things so far, but we have lots of work to do and this isn't going to stop until we're no longer needed," Joe Petito said.

If you would like to donate to the Gabby Petito Foundation, follow this link.