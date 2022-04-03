NASA cancels Artemis 1 'wet dress' rehearsal due to safety concerns

NASA scrubbed it's final testing of the Artemis 1 space launch system rocket Sunday due to safety concerns.

Teams had some technical difficulties during the tanking stage that would pose to their technicians a risk of exposure to hazardous gases.

To move forward, their teams are meeting to figure out how to safely proceed and the final part of this pre-launch test could resume as early as Monday.

The Artemis program is an initiative that NASA is taking with both commercial and international partners to send astronauts back to the moon and, eventually, to Mars.

The first part of the mission includes sending into space an uncrewed flight aboard this rocket, which has been in it's "wet dress" rehearsal since Friday and is a step needed to be taken in order to officially launch later this year.