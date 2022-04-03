ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NASA cancels Artemis 1 'wet dress' rehearsal due to safety concerns

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImVhy_0eyIXKkq00

NASA scrubbed it's final testing of the Artemis 1 space launch system rocket Sunday due to safety concerns.

Teams had some technical difficulties during the tanking stage that would pose to their technicians a risk of exposure to hazardous gases.

To move forward, their teams are meeting to figure out how to safely proceed and the final part of this pre-launch test could resume as early as Monday.

The Artemis program is an initiative that NASA is taking with both commercial and international partners to send astronauts back to the moon and, eventually, to Mars.

The first part of the mission includes sending into space an uncrewed flight aboard this rocket, which has been in it's "wet dress" rehearsal since Friday and is a step needed to be taken in order to officially launch later this year.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
News 12
News 12

63K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
Space.com

Tracks of China's Zhurong Mars rover spotted by NASA orbiter (photo)

A NASA spacecraft orbiting Mars has spotted China's Zhurong rover down on the surface, providing an epic overview of the vehicle's travels through the red dirt. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Zhurong on March 11, according to a post from the researchers behind MRO's powerful HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Abdul Ghani

NASA Has Opened a 50-Year-Old Sample From The Moon

The gray content has now been extracted from the sample tube and is intended to provide information about the lunar soil. About half a century ago, astronauts collected samples of the lunar surface during the Apollo 17 mission. As NASA is now announcing, they have been removed from the protective device.
CNET

Impressive feat: NASA Spots Mars Helicopter and Perseverance Rover From Orbit

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter weighs less than 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and its rotors run about 4 feet, or 1.2 meters, from tip to tip. In other words, it's small. That dainty size didn't stop NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from spotting the plucky rotorcraft down on the surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Astrophotographer Snaps Incredible Photo Of Astronauts On A Spacewalk From Earth

- The photograph was taken on March 23 from Sankt Wendel in Germany. That's the hometown of the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Maurer. The spacewalk was the first one for Maurer and together with NASA’s Chari, they worked on a series of tasks, including replacing an external camera, installing a new power cable on the Columbus module, and hoses on a radiator beam valve module. This last one is important for the system that keeps the space station at the right temperature.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Launch System#Mars#Rehearsal#Rocket#Artemis
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Mission – What You Need To Know

NASA and SpaceX once again are gearing up to launch astronauts on an American rocket and spacecraft to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 is the fourth crew rotation mission that will carry an international crew of four astronauts on a science expedition to the microgravity laboratory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PC Magazine

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Completes 23rd Flight

NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter recently completed its 23rd excursion, flying for 129.1 seconds across 358 meters. The autonomous chopper has survived almost a year on the Red Planet—well beyond the 31-day original technology demonstration mission for which it was designed. Initially slated for no more than five flights, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

Searching for “Ground Truth” on Mars: Planetary Geologist To Lead Next Phase of Curiosity Rover Project

Scientists will compare thermophysical properties from rover to orbital data and analog measurements gathered on Earth to understand rock record. Launched in 2011, NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) Curiosity Rover arrived on Mars in 2012 to explore the Gale Crater, acquiring rock, soil and air samples to help scientists characterize the geology of Mars and understand what the planet’s crust is made of.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

ESA plans to make the first oxygen on the moon

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. A machine for making oxygen on the moon is heading to space. The European Space Agency (ESA) is building...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Fly Your Name Around the Moon on NASA’s Artemis I

Here’s your chance to participate in NASA’s return to the Moon with the Artemis program!. NASA is inviting people to submit their names to be included on a flash drive that will be sent along with Artemis I, an uncrewed test flight that kicks off the space agency’s plans to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

The ExoMars Rover is Ready, now it Just Needs a new Ride to Mars

When it arrives on Mars, the ESA’s Rosalind Franklin rover will join a growing fleet of robotic rovers, landers, and orbiters dedicated to searching for life on Mars. As part of the Exomars program, this mission was a collaborative effort between the ESA and the Russian State Space Corporation (Roscosmos). Whereas the ESA would provide the rover, Roscosmos was to provide the launch services and the Kazachok lander that would deliver Rosalind Franklin to the surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy