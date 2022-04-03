ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa to kill 52,000 more hens and turkeys because of bird flu

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa agriculture officials announced Sunday that another 15,000 chickens and 37,000 turkeys will have to be killed after bird...

Agriculture Online

Bird flu found in flock in No. 1 turkey state

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

Another flock of chickens identified with bird flu in Iowa

Volunteers gather to continue derecho cleanup, over 19 months since storm. Volunteers helped people at a senior living center in Cedar Rapids still in need of cleanup from the derecho back in August 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids restaurant is cooking up food to help the people...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Times Daily

Chicken, turkey farmers struggle to keep birds safe from flu

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 7 million chickens and turkeys in 13 states have been killed this year due to avian influenza, prompting officials and farmers to acknowledge that, despite their best efforts, stopping the disease from infecting poultry is incredibly difficult. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Hot 104.7

Avian Flu Outbreak in South Dakota & Minnesota Turkey Farms

It was in 2014 and 2015 that the United States would experience its largest outbreak of Avian Influenza. During that time more than 50 million birds were killed to control the virus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) reports the highly pathogenic avian...
MINNESOTA STATE
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
ABC News

Egg prices spike amid worst US avian flu outbreak in 7 years

As consumers continue to feel the crunch at the grocery store checkout, eggs are the latest product predicted to surge in price. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 21 states have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, causing disease in both commercial and backyard poultry.
AGRICULTURE
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in a wild bird in Pennsylvania

Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has been detected in a wild bald eagle found dead in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. This marks the first detection of the HPAI H5N1, or bird flu, in birds within Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the finding March 25. In addition to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KEYC

Iowa shuts down bird exhibits at fairs due to bird flu

The Cougars take the court in the third-place game Saturday against Princeton. Mankato YWCA hosting 21-day Stand Against Racism campaign. The Mankato YWCA is hosting a free online 21-day challenge to provide the community with resources about racial justice. Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old Amur tiger dies. Updated: 6 hours ago.
MANKATO, MN
Reason.com

Connecticut Should Let Small Farmers Slaughter Their Rabbits on Their Farms

A pair of bills in Connecticut could make it easier for small farmers there to raise and slaughter rabbits and sell their meat. One, a standalone bill, would allow farmers to slaughter, process, and sell meat from up to 1,000 rabbits they raise each year. The other bill contains similar language, along with other agricultural provisions unrelated to rabbits. Both bills also allow the state to inspect the on-farm slaughter facilities.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WITF

An avian flu outbreak has Pennsylvania on alert

Avian influenza is very rarely transmitted by birds to people, but infected poultry have to be put down to stop the spread. A highly contagious avian influenza strain could threaten poultry in Pennsylvania. It’s been found in poultry–in backyard flocks as well as large operations – in 17 states and counting since February. The virus, which causes respiratory failure and sometimes sudden deaths among birds has been confirmed in poultry in some surrounding states but not in Pennsylvania yet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

