Brothers Osborne Win Their First Grammy, T.J. Osborne Gets Standing O From Brandi Carlile for Tearful Speech

By Katie Atkinson
 1 day ago

Brothers Osborne won their first Grammy Award on Sunday (April 3), taking home best country duo/group performance for their personal single “Younger Me” at the 2022 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony . T.J. Osborne followed up the win with a tearful speech, explaining that the song was written “in response to me coming out.”

After a huge round of applause — including a standing ovation from Brandi Carlile — Osborne continued: “I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought that I’d be accepting a Grammy after having done something that I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. But here I am tonight – not only accepting this award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back, and I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

John Osborne started their acceptance speech out with a simple “hell yeah!” Topped with his newly platinum-blond hair, T.J. wore the perfect gold suit to match his new trophy at the 2022 Grammy Awards .

In a February 2021 interview with Time magazine, T.J. Osborne revealed that he was a gay man and that he had been out to his family and friends for a few years. “I’m very comfortable being gay,” he said at the time. “I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.”

Osborne said in the interview that he hoped to be an example for others — and he even mentioned hoping to bring a male date to an awards show, just like he did Sunday. “People will ask, ‘Why does this even need to be talked about?’ and personally, I agree with that. But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, cool!’”

Brothers Osborne are also up for best country album for Skeletons at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

Watch Brothers Osborne’s acceptance speech below:

