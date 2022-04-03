ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Coffee Wins Best Dance/Electronic Album at 2022 Grammys: ‘I Want To Thank God For The Gift of Music’

By Katie Bain
 1 day ago

At the 2022 Grammys , Black Coffee won his first-ever Grammy award, earned in the best dance /electronic album category, with his 2021 LP, Subconsciously.

The win marks the first time a South African producer has won or been nominated in this category. Taking the stage in a sharp white suit during the premiere ceremony the artist said that, “I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal some souls.” He also pointed out that the young man onstage with him was his first-born son, Esona, and that he has five children back home in Johannesburg to take to future ceremonies.

In his speech, the artist born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo thanked his album collaborators including Pharrell and David Guetta, who Black Coffee says “believed in working with a smaller artist like myself and trusting me and trusting my ear.” Other artists who appear on Subconsciously include Sabrina Claudio, Usher and Diplo.

“While I was working on this album, it was so important for me to make it accessible to as many people as possible,” Black Coffee recently told Billboard of his nomination. “The album challenges many sounds and styles, all while staying true to my roots. I wanted to make an album that could be listened to not only in the car or in the club, but while you’re cleaning your house, going through a hard time and everything in between. It breaks boundaries, and I think that’s where the appeal ultimately lies.”

Black Coffee is one of the night’s two winners in the best dance/electronic categories, with RÜFÜS DU SOL taking home the award for best dance/electronic recording for their track “Alive.”

Billboard
Billboard

