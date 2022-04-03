ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenland, NH

Maine robbery suspect leads police on chase into New Hampshire

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENLAND, NH (WGME) -- A Lewiston man suspected for robbery led police on a chase into New Hampshire on I-95 Sunday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they were informed by officers in Maine that they...

B98.5

A Body Has Been Found on A Riverbank in Maine, Police Investigating

According to WABI TV 5, a body was discovered on a riverbank in Maine on Sunday. The remains were discovered at about 4:40 Sunday afternoon on a riverbank in Orrington. Currently there is no word on how the remains ended up on the riverbank. Additionally authorities have not disclosed the identity or if they believe there's foul play.
ORRINGTON, ME
CBS Boston

Crash Scatters ‘Thousands Of Nails’ Across New Hampshire Highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A pickup truck crash scattered “thousands of nails” and other debris across a New Hampshire highway early Wednesday morning, state police said. Troopers responded to the incident on I-293 South in Manchester at about 3:40 a.m. They found a pickup truck on its side and a utility trailer in the woods. The crash brought a tree down into the right lane, and another driver hit the tree as troopers arrived. “This crash also caused an extensive debris field consisting of thousands of nails, tools and construction equipment that had been strewn across both southbound travel lanes,” police said. The crash in Manchester that scattered nails on the highway (Photo credit: NH State Police) The highway was closed for more than an hour while crews picked up debris. The 51-year-old driver of the 2004 Chevy Silverado, Matthew Worster of Merrimack, suffered minor injuries. State police said Worster had previously been deemed a “habitual offender” and he was taken into custody. The crash is still under investigation.
MANCHESTER, NH
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

How Safe Would Maine & New Hampshire Be In A Nuclear Attack?

While it is nothing like the constant, underlying, terror felt by those who lived through the height of the Cold War, especially the Cuban Missile Crisis, the last few weeks have probably made many people feel a little uneasy. For days, we have been hearing about how the Russian invasion...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

A Maine Juvenile Has Been Charged With Selling Drugs on School Grounds

According to WGME 13, a Maine juvenile has been charged with selling drugs in a drug-free zone. The news station reports that this is part of a month-long drug trafficking investigation in the area. The juvenile in question is reportedly from Rockland has been charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor man found dead after reported altercation

BANGOR, Maine — Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a Bangor man's death on Friday. Officials found Justin Smith, 36, unresponsive at his home on Blue Hill East Street around 3:20 p.m. after they responded to a reported physical altercation, according to a release from Bangor police.
Bangor Daily News

Man found dead in Bangor’s Capehart on Friday identified

The man found dead on Friday at a home in Bangor’s Capehart section has been identified as 36-year-old- Justin Smith of Bangor. His cause of death is pending further studies by the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Bangor police Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu. Police were...
BANGOR, ME
NECN

Underground Fuel Tank Explodes at Maine Gas Station

An underground fuel tank at a gas station in Maine exploded on Monday morning, authorities said. The explosion occurred around 10:45 a.m. at the Quick Stop just off Interstate 295 in Richmond. It occurred just after a car had driven over the underground fuel tank. No injuries have been reported,...
WGME

Maine man involved in police confrontation died of multiple gunshot wounds

PITTSFIELD (WGME) -- Preliminary autopsy results show a Pittsfield man who died in an armed confrontation with police last month was shot in the head, neck, and chest, according to the Portland Press Herald. Gregory Lasselle died at his home after a 12-hour standoff with police on February 25. According...
WCAX

Vermont church ceiling suddenly crashes down; no one inside injured

A Malone, New York, hospital is closing its maternity center, forcing would-be mothers to travel up to 40 miles away. Lyndon Institute program offers students opportunity to earn associates degree. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lyndon Institute is expanding its dual enrollment program to allow participating students to graduate with a...
MALONE, NY
WMTW

Maine drug agents seize 'significant amount' of fentanyl hidden inside can of beans

CORINTH, Maine — Maine drug agents say they seized a "significant amount" of fentanyl on Wednesday that was being hidden inside a sealed can of beans. Agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Maine State Police raided a home in Black Road Corinth on Wednesday, where they seized approximately 2.8 pounds of fentanyl and about $3,000 in drug profits.
CORINTH, ME
Bangor Daily News

2 people arrested on gun and drug charges after welfare check closes down Lincoln road

Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon in Lincoln on gun, drug and burglary charges after police shut down a portion of Transalpine Road for several hours. Kassan Erico Germain, 31 of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts, and Amani D. Perkins, 23 of Boston, Massachusetts, were arrested after they allegedly entered a home on Transalpine Road. The pair were charged with burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated drug trafficking, criminal mischief and criminal threatening.
LINCOLN, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Dead, Woman Injured, In Thursday Night Crash

A Central Maine man is dead and his female passenger is injured following a crash on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, 22 year old Brad Daggett, of New Sharon, was driving his 2010 F-250 pickup truck on Route 225 (also known as Rome Road) in Rome at just after 8 o'clock last night. He reportedly lost control of the truck and the vehicle left the road. The truck struck several trees and it rolled several times before coming to rest on its side.

