ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Man fatally shot in vehicle Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police say

WUSA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police say a man died Sunday morning in Prince George's County after he was found with gunshot wounds. Prince George's County Police tweeted that the incident is being investigated as a...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

2 Teens Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Mall of Prince George's

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged after a man was shot and killed inside a mall in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Friday. DaQuan Dockery, 22, died inside a store at the Mall at Prince George's about 6:30 p.m., police said. The teen suspects, both 16, were arrested in Washington,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher Wanted By Montgomery Police (VIDEO)

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect behind a recent robbery at a Silver Spring Chick-fil-A. Police responded to the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Tech Road, for the robbery around 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, Montgomery County Police said. Investigators learned the suspect entered the Chick-fil-A and snatched someone's purse while leaving the restaurant.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.  That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. “More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.  “Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.  The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police identify man found dead inside car in Suitland

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed inside a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Prince George’s County police said they were called to Suitland Road near Silver Hill Road at around 5:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. They found Demarcus Butler,...
SUITLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy