Soar into Relaxation at Eagle Rock in Rhinebeck New York

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 28
--- James C. Beecher House, Oswego (very high risk)
--- 1964-1965 New York World's Fair New York State Pavilion, Flushing (relatively high risk)
--- George Westinghouse Jr. Birthplace and Boyhood Home, Central Bridge (relatively high risk)
The New York World’s Fair was the largest hosted in the U.S. Its New York State Pavilion was home to the world’s largest suspension roof, and boasted three huge observation towers. In 2019, a project to restore the towers got underway, the pavilion’s first restoration effort. During 2021’s Hurricane Ida, eight people died in record-breaking Queens flooding.
