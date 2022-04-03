ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Average nursery place cost soars by nearly £1,500 in five years – Labour

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dekiR_0eyITXYX00

The average annual cost of a nursery place for children under two has risen by nearly £1,500 in five years, putting a strain on working families, Labour has claimed.

New analysis by the party also suggests that for primary school children, the average cost of an after-school club has risen 17% over the same period.

It comes after a recent survey by Pregnant Then Screwed and Mumsnet found that 40% of mothers were having to work fewer hours than they would like due to childcare costs.

Labour found that the average weekly cost of a full-time nursery place for children under two in England has risen 16% in five years, from £236.19 in 2018 to £273.57 in 2022.

For two-year-olds, the rise has been 15%, the party said, from £231.75 in 2018 to £265.38 in 2022.

Extrapolating these totals across a school year of 38 weeks, the party found that the average annual cost of a place for children under two has risen by £1,420.44 in five years.

Labour also found the average weekly cost of an after-school club for primary-age children in England has increased by 17% over the same period, from £56.82 in 2018 to £66.75 in 2022.

The party’s analysis was based on the Coram Family and Childcare Annual Surveys from 2018 and 2022.

Bridget Phillipson , Labour’s shadow education secretary, said: “The Conservatives are making high quality childcare increasingly unavailable and unaffordable.

“Parents are having to work fewer hours or leave jobs because they cannot find or afford it, once again failing children and families.

“Labour’s Children’s Recovery Plan would invest in early years places for children on free school meals and boost access to before and after-school clubs, as families fight rising prices.

“The Chancellor has failed to give families security.

“Labour would halt the national insurance rise and use a one off windfall tax on oil and gas companies to cut household’s bills by up to £600 and put families first.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

584K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Families hit by rise in annual petrol costs of nearly £400 – Labour

Labour is urging the Government to combat the “spiralling cost-of-living crisis” as new analysis by the party suggests families have been hit by a rise in annual petrol costs of nearly £400.Concerns have been mounting over living costs ahead of a planned hike in national insurance in April, together with rising energy prices, forecasts of increased inflation and uncertainty over the war in Ukraine.Labour said its analysis of official figures reveals the average family is facing an annual rise of £386 in the cost of petrol.The total was calculated by taking the increase in the petrol prices over the past...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Labour: Older people ‘risk being at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis’

Labour’s Opposition Day motion calls on the Government to “cut home energy bills” and “halt the planned tax rises on working pensioners”. Older people “risk being at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis”, Labour has warned as it argued working pensioners may be almost £1,500 worse off over the next couple of years.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Phillipson
The Independent

Private jet linked to Russian oligarchs grounded in UK so Putin’s allies ‘won’t live lives in peace’

Another private jet linked to Russian oligarchs has been grounded at a UK airport, under efforts to sanction allies of Vladimir Putin.A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) order has been issued to prevent the aircraft from taking off from London Luton Airport, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.“We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed,” said Grant Shapps, the transport secretary.The aircraft will remain at Luton airport while officials investigate further whether it falls under legislation banning all aircraft connected with Russia, following its invasion...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursery#School Children#Labour
BBC

Hinkley C: Caravan site expansion planned to house more workers

A campsite could be expanded for extra Hinkley Point C workers to live on. Construction bosses said 8,600 people will be needed for the final stages of the power station development, which is 3,000 more than originally predicted. Sedgemoor District Council has approved the initial proposals for Mill Farm to...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Number of Covid sufferers in Scottish hospitals hits record high for fourth day

Scotland has recorded 50 coronavirus linked deaths in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show. The number of patients in hospital in Scotland with recently confirmed Covid-19 has reached a record high for a fourth consecutive day with 2,322 people in hospital, according to latest figures. This was an...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Fury as republican Mark Drakeford's government in Wales REFUSES to distribute book marking the Queen's platinum jubilee to all schools despite it being translated into Welsh, saying they must 'opt in' to £12m scheme

The Welsh Government sparked fury today after refusing to fully distribute a schoolbook celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee. The Department for Education announced last year it was commissioning the work which explores 'the role of the Monarch and what the Platinum Jubilee represents' ahead of the 70 year milestone in June.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
BBC

Yorkshire print firm closures see hundreds of jobs lost

Three Yorkshire-based printing firms have ceased trading with the loss of more than 500 jobs. FRP Advisory has been appointed as administrators for York-based York Mailing Ltd, YM Chantry Ltd, which is based in Wakefield, and Pindar Ltd, based in Scarborough. The three companies are all part of the YM...
BUSINESS
BBC

House prices: Rising costs see old ruin turned into home

An old ruin will be converted into a home for a woman who could not afford house prices in her area. It sits on land owned by the family of Catrin Williams, 28, at Llangwnnadl, on the Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd. Planning permission was recommended for refusal because it was last...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Virgin Wines impacted by ‘significant’ increases in labour and energy costs

Virgin Wines has said it is facing “significant increases” in the cost of packaging, labour, energy and shipping as it posted a dip in profits for the latest half-year.Shares in the online wine retailer slipped after it reported that pre-tax profits declined to £3.2 million for the six months to December 31, compared with a £3.4 million profit a year earlier.The group told shareholders that profitability was impacted by increased investment to secure new customers as well as soaring costs.Virgin Wines said higher courier and glass costs were also placing pressures on the company, but it stressed it was mitigating...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Aussie Jumps On China Stimulus Hopes; Dollar Near Five-year Peak To Yen Before Fed

The Australian dollar jumped on Wednesday after comments from a senior Chinese official boosted hopes for more stimulus, while the U.S. dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen with markets expecting the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates for the first time in three years. The Aussie added...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Even Martin Lewis is out of ideas – the Tories have made poverty our new normal

As Britons career into the sharpest nosedive in living standards since the aftermath of the Second World War, a country on the brink begs for help not from the historic halls of Downing Street, but from a journalist turned personal finance guru and a Twitter-famous anti-poverty campaigner. How did we end up here?In the space of a decade, Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has gone from the man who shouts about two-for-one deals online to an accidental national saviour who tells desperate people how to avoid starvation and death by exposure. His ally in this Dickensian nightmare is Jack...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Quarter of bus routes axed in England in last decade

More than one in four bus services in England have been cut in the last decade, with the pandemic accelerating the decline, a transport charity has found. Almost 5,000 routes have been axed since 2012, with the north-west and east of England the two regions worst affected. Research by the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

E.ON blames Martin Lewis for ‘bringing down Britain’ as energy sites crash ahead of hike

Energy firm E.ON has appeared to blame money saving expert Martin Lewis after suppliers’ websites crashed ahead of Friday’s price hikes. E.ON, British Gas and EDF were among the sites struggling to deal with demand on Thursday morning. The tweet, potentially tongue in cheek, was posted as customers raised questions about meter readings. The E.ON profile said: “Unfortunately the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today. “Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain. If you respond to our private message providing the details requested then we can assist you.”Mr Lewis...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy