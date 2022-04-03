ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Quarrey named as UK's permanent representative to Nato

By Catherine Wylie
 1 day ago

A senior diplomat said he looks forward to working with allies to keep the country safe when he takes up the post of the UK’s permanent representative to Nato .

The UK’s joint delegation will be led by David Quarrey, currently the Prime Minister’s international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser.

He will take over from Dame Sarah MacIntosh this month.

Boris Johnson approved the appointment of Mr Quarrey on the recommendation from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said Mr Quarrey is one of the UK’s most experienced senior diplomats.

He has served as UK Ambassador to Israel, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the FCDO , and director for foreign policy in the National Security Secretariat in the Cabinet Office.

We will work to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression

Liz Truss

He has completed postings in India and Zimbabwe, and at the UK’s Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York.

Mr Quarrey said: “I am honoured to take up the position of UK Permanent Representative to Nato.

“I look forward to leading the excellent joint FCDO and MoD team as we work with our allies to keep our country and citizens safe.”

Ms Truss said: “Nato is vital for European and global security.

“We will work to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression.

“I am pleased to appoint David who is an experienced diplomat and will lead the UK’s efforts working with our Nato allies.

“I congratulate him on his appointment.”

Meanwhile, Dame Sarah will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment.

The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
