Cavs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqwFQ_0eyITUuM00

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The Cavs come into the contest as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-35 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

