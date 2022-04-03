ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Looks Completely Unrecognizable After 'Glam' Makeover—How Is This The Same Person?!

By Marissa Matozzo
 1 day ago
Splash News

We all know Drew Barrymore, 47, is a stunning natural beauty, but she certainly cleans up nice, too. The Never Been Kissed star made her fans do a double take last week after going under a full glam makeover on The Drew Barrymore Show. As one fan put it best, “the results are undeniably gorgeous, but she looks almost unrecognizable!” See for yourself via her hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Instagram post in which Barrymore can be seen rocking glowing makeup and hair extensions:

“You won’t believe how @charlottetilbury and I gave @drewbarrymore a complete GLAM makeover,” Appleton wrote in the post caption. “So what do You guys think?” In the video, it begins with a fresh-faced Barrymore, Appleton and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury facing the camera before it transitions to the Scream icon’s glammed-up look.

Fans immediately raced to the comment section to hype up not only how great Barrymore looked— from her glowing makeup to her luscious hair— but also pointed out the fact that for a good few seconds it was “hard to tell it was her,” as one wrote. The video was shared across Twitter and TikTok, where another fan wrote that Barrymore looked similar to a “combination of” Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashians with the final result.

As Appleton is a renowned celebrity hairstylist with clients including Kim Kardashian and JLo, this fan’s comparison might make sense. Tilbury’s celebrity client list includes the Skims founder as well as Penelope Cruz, which also makes sense when looking at Barrymore’s full glam transformation. Ultimately, as another fan put it, the Drew Barrymore Show host is “beautiful both ways,” and “always turns heads” when her makeup enhances her features in a fun segment like this for her show.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
shefinds

ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

