ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

New England Sled Hockey Tournament returns to Amelia Park Arena

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BJcO_0eyISviu00

WESTFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The New England Sled Hockey tournament made its return to Westfield’s Amelia Park Arena for the 22nd time Sunday.

The mission of the tournament is to provide physically challenged athletes the opportunity to compete in fast-paced games.

Christina Mobrice, General Manager of Amelia Park Arena told 22News, “We did have to take a two year hiatus, but with the precautions in place we were really excited to pull this off this year.”

Athletes were eager to hit the ice in Westfield. Teams traveling from New Jersey, New Hampshire and Long Island.

“It’s my favorite Tournament,” said athlete Daniel Wheeler.

In sled hockey, players sit inside sleds, and use two sticks. The sport can accommodate a variety of disabilities. Generally, the rules are the same as ice hockey, but the most important, Clarence Matthews, a Former Westfield Hockey Coach, says is “Putting the puck in the net.”

Matthews is known as Mr. Moose in Westfield, he spent 31 years coaching the city’s high school team. “Everyone’s so happy we’re back having this tournament. And we’re just proud to have it,” he added.

Win or lose athletes are already preparing for next year’s tournament.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fast start leads F-M girls to win over Watertown

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Fayetteville–Manlius girls lacrosse team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back defeating Watertown on Saturday afternoon 14-6. Ava Angello paced F-M with seven goals and two assists. Sophomore Julianna Cogliandro added four goals and an assist in the win for the Hornets. F-M improves to 1-0 and […]
MANLIUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Westfield, MA
Sports
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
New Hampshire State
101.9 The Rock

Houlton’s Cam Graham Reaches Milestone In Husson Win Over UMPI

Pitcher from Aroostook County seeing success at College level. The college baseball season is approaching the midway point, and for some teams they are already in the second half of their schedule. Husson baseball hosted the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI) Owls in a double-header on Saturday. In game one a pitcher from Aroostook County achieved a career milestone as he pitched Husson to a win over UMPI.
HOULTON, ME
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy