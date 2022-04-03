Local residents get lessons in pet emergency care
SOUTHWICK, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A veteran EMT and firefighter from Long Island is becoming a familiar figure in New England with his seminars for animal lovers: What to do when your dog faces a medical emergency?
During his morning long seminar at the Southwick Fire Department Sunday, Tom Rinelli provided more than a dozen Springfield area dog lovers with stuffed animals to practice the lifesaving techniques. Rinelli, who is a 30 year EMT and firefighter, teaches dog owners and animal care professionals what to do during a medical emergency, ranging from chocking to having a seizure.
The entire course was hands on. Rinelli is in the process of lining up future dog care seminars for those who are interested.
For more information, click here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1