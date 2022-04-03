ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Barca leapfrog Sevilla into second place with Pedri masterpiece

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA (Reuters) – Barcelona’s teenage sensation Pedri scored a magnificent goal in the second half to secure a 1-0 win over fading Sevilla on Sunday as they climbed above their opponents into...

