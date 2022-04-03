Soccer-Barca leapfrog Sevilla into second place with Pedri masterpiece

We're inching ever closer to the start of the summer transfer market and the movements between top clubs in Europe never stop. In particular, Barcelona have a lot of negotiations already opened as the work of Xavi Hernández as new manager has so far been excellent, with the club in a three-way tie for second place in the Spanish league table with a goal differential edge over Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who they beat on Sunday. As a result, the club has already two signings prepared for the summer, and although Barça president Joan Laporta is not ready to reveal their names, we can safely confirm that both Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen will suit up for the Blaugrana side next season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO