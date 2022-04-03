2022 Grammy Awards: Red-carpet arrivals

Just one week after her huge night at the Oscars, Billie Eilish returned for another major awards show at the 2022 Grammys, where she was a performer and seven-time nominee. Billie Eilish always makes a statement with her fashion choices, and she was at it again when she attended the Grammy Awards on April 3. Billie showed up on the red carpet wearing a black dress with big sleeves. Her hair complemented the look, with her dark locks styled in a high updo. She even accessorized with sunglasses and wore calf-high shoes, which were visible on one side of the asymmetrical hemline.

