Las Vegas, NV

2022 Grammy Awards: Red-carpet arrivals

WSOC-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2022 Grammy arrivals Hailey Bieber arrives at the 64th...

www.wsoctv.com

Cosmopolitan

Critics' Choice Awards: Best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Boy oh boy, what a weekend. Last night we were blessed with not one but TWO different red carpets. First up was the BAFTAs, which brought with it a whole load of stunning celebrity fashion moments. Then, BAM! The 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards kicked off. What a time to be alive.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Will Smith Was Reportedly Already on Edge Ahead of Oscars Slap

New details have emerged in the aftermath of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hailey Bieber
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Honors Taylor Hawkins With Grammys Performance After Epic Red Carpet Look

Just one week after her huge night at the Oscars, Billie Eilish returned for another major awards show at the 2022 Grammys, where she was a performer and seven-time nominee. Billie Eilish always makes a statement with her fashion choices, and she was at it again when she attended the Grammy Awards on April 3. Billie showed up on the red carpet wearing a black dress with big sleeves. Her hair complemented the look, with her dark locks styled in a high updo. She even accessorized with sunglasses and wore calf-high shoes, which were visible on one side of the asymmetrical hemline.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Silk Sonic to Open the 64th Grammy Awards

The 64th Grammy Awards are leaving the door open for a star-studded night of music. Silk Sonic will open the show on Sunday night with a live performance from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday. The super-duo — comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson...
MUSIC
Mercury

Red carpet arrivals begin at an Oscars hoping for a comeback

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards have rolled out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed. The telecast for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Why Is Ariana Grande Skipping the 2022 Grammys?

A few hours before the start of the 2022 Grammys, global pop star Ariana Grande informed her 303 million fans on Instagram that she wouldn’t be in attendance for the ceremony in Las Vegas. In a post on her feed, she wrote, “Some positions memories to celebrate grammy day...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
The Independent

Keke Palmer posts cryptic pregnancy announcement on April Fools’ Day

Keke Palmer has shared a video of what appears to be her showing off a pregnant stomach on social media, prompting fans to question whether she is expecting a child or if she was making a joke for April Fools’ Day.“I’ve officially joined the summer MOM club,” she tweeted alongside a mirror selfie, in which she could be seen posing with her shirt lifted to expose her stomach. However, even though the Nope actress has reportedly been in a relationship with podcast host Darius Jackson since last summer, many fans were skeptical about Palmer’s cryptic pregnancy announcement.“Girl we know what...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Drag Race' Stars Channel Iconic GRAMMYs Looks and Ariana Grande Reacts

Drag Race stars made a statement at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards! On Sunday night, Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Alexis Mateo, Kameron Michaels, Trinity K. Bonet, Jaida Essence Hall, Coco Montrese, and Kahanna Montrese each walked the Las Vegas red carpet paying tribute to iconic looks of GRAMMYs past. Barry channeled...
MUSIC

