Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama baseball beats Texas A&M to win its first SEC series of the season

By Max Wolborsky, The Tuscaloosa News
 1 day ago
Alabama baseball won its first SEC series of the season, defeating Texas A&M (16-11, 4-5) 2-1 in a three-game series this weekend at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Crimson Tide (17-12, 4-5) lost 3-2 on Friday, won 10-9 on Saturday and won 8-4 on Sunday.

Here's what we learned:

Garrett McMillan continues to impress for Alabama

In Friday's six-inning outing, Tuscaloosa native Garrett McMillan struck out nine batters and allowed six hits. McMillan continues to be one of the bright spots for Alabama.

"One thing that has been a constant is our starting pitching, our starting pitching has been good this season," said Coach Brad Bohannon.

Will Hamiter back in lineup after injury

Junior outfielder Will Hamiter has been out since breaking his foot during the second week of the season against No. 1 Texas. After being cleared by doctors prior to Friday's game, Hamiter returned to the Alabama lineup in the bottom of the ninth Friday, pinch-hitting for Caden Rose. He grounded out during that at-bat, but he made an impact the rest of the weekend.

On Saturday, his two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave Alabama a 10-8 lead. On Sunday, his RBI double in the fourth started a five-run inning. Hamiter's return for Alabama adds more veteran presence to the lineup.

"Hamiter is one of the best in our lineup and one of our best offensive players, he is a guy who was hitting in opening day in the four-hole," said Coach Bohannon. "He gives us more balance in our lineup," said coach.

Underclassman contribute for Alabama

The Alabama lineup is mixed with talent of all ages. While there are guys like Jim Jarvis and Owen Diodati who have been producing throughout their careers at Alabama, it is easy to overlook the guys who are currently making a name for themselves.

Sophomores such as Rose, Andrew Pinckney and Bryce Eblin combined for 13 hits and nine RBIs this weekend.

Alabama will host Samford at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium before a three-game series on the road against No. 10 Ole Miss starting Friday.

If you enjoy reading articles from
