ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Study: 50% of Americans say tackle football is inappropriate for kids

By Kristine Varkony, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYaEv_0eyIRWt400

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Americans are divided on whether the country’s most popular sport is appropriate for kids to play, according to a study by researchers at The Ohio State University.

The survey of nearly 4,000 adults found about 45% of Americans agreed that tackle football is appropriate for kids, while 50% disagreed. The respondents were asked to rate on a scale of 1 (strongly disagree) to 4 (strongly agree) the statement: “Tackle football is an appropriate sport for kids to play.” The remaining 5% said they didn’t know.

Researchers said they did not define “kid” for participants intentionally.

“We purposefully left that open,” said study co-author Chris Knoester, professor of sociology at Ohio State.

“People might have different perceptions of what counts as a kid,” Knoester added. “And some of the previous research that tracks participation actually finds that we’ve seen a particularly marked decrease in kids ages 6 to 12 playing tackle football, and also a previous public opinion results have been more in agreement that football is risky for kids under the age of 13.”

A news release on the study by the university noted a 20% decline in tackle football participation among children ages 6 to 12 from 2008 to 2018.

Mariah Warner, the lead author of the study and a doctoral student in sociology at Ohio State, said when broken down further, results showed the question also divided Americans by race and class.

Black Americans, men, heterosexuals, conservatives, and those with only a high school education were not as negative about tackle football for kids as were white Americans, the college-educated, and those who live in suburbs.

“There is a noticeable difference,” Warner stated. “Wealthier folks of higher socioeconomic status, are less likely to think that tackle football is appropriate for kids. Whereas lower-class folks are more likely to think that it’s okay. Part of the theorizing behind that – football is a fairly inexpensive sport, especially in comparison to what we might call like ‘country club sports,’ like tennis or swimming, so it’s more accessible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Bird flu detected in at least 20 states

(NEXSTAR) – Since the start of 2021, avian influenza has been confirmed in at least 22 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Should you be concerned? The first case this year among a commercial flock was among turkeys in Indiana. Since then, new cases have been reported almost daily by the USDA. Spread of the […]
MINNESOTA STATE
News 8 WROC

Estelle Harris of ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Toy Story’ dies at 93

(NEXSTAR) – Estelle Harris, best known for her role as George Costanza’s mother on “Seinfeld” and the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93. Her representative tells Variety that Harris passed away on Saturday of natural causes. Harris played Estelle Costanza throughout the “Seinfeld” sitcom alongside her on-screen husband, […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tackle Football#Sociology#School Education#White Americans#American Football#Wcmh#The Ohio State University#Ohio State
Alexander Langford

How Can Parents Help Combat Cyber Bullying?

With cyberbullying on the rise, parents can fight back by staying alert to changes in their children's behavior.Courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Public Information. While remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic lowered reported instances of bullying, parents fear that, for some students, going back to school will mean going back to being bullied.
CYPRESS, TX
psychologytoday.com

Adolescents, Parents, and the Power of Reputation

Reputation is a public impression of someone based on personal conduct and the opinion of others. Reputation is like a "shadow self" that precedes and follows everyone through life, sometimes to influential effect. During adolescence, reputation is partly created by social association with the peer group to which one belongs.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Why Our Kids Are Suffering

A rapidly growing domain of psychological research and theory is that referred to as Self-Determination Theory (SDT), pioneered and named about 30 years ago by psychologists Richard Ryan and Edward Deci. The fundamental premise of SDT is that we humans perform better and live happier, more satisfying lives, when we experience ourselves as living in accordance with our own, internal desires and decisions rather than being driven from outside sources by rewards, punishments, and demands from others. By now, hundreds of research studies support this basic premise and elaborate upon it in various ways (for reviews, see Ryan & Deci, 2017; Ryan, Huta & Deci, 2008).
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Rochester mobster recaptured after escaping custody in Florida

ORLANDO, F.L. (WROC) — A Rochester mobster who escaped custody by walking away from a halfway house on March 28 was recaptured in Florida Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo was caught “without incident” around 11:00 a.m. in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from Orlando, where he’d been staying at a halfway house. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two teenagers shot while leaving gathering in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday at around 12:40 a.m. Authorities said the incident was called in from an address on E Utica Street near Purdy Street. The two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were reportedly shot while leaving a party or gathering and […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

The Strong opens ‘The Play Lab’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play has unveiled a new space, called The Play Lab. They say the renovations are part of The Strong’s ongoing $60-million expansion project. The Play Lab is a total of 800-square-feet. There, kids can “invent, construct, and create” with a wide array of tools and materials that […]
ROCHESTER, NY
psychologytoday.com

How Screen Time Is Harming Teenagers' Mental Health

A new study reveals that screen media use is up 17% since the start of the pandemic among teens and tweens. Technology is affecting teens' sleep and mental health. A report shows that two-thirds of parents blame technology for making parenting more difficult today with kids. About one-quarter of teens...
KIDS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy