ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Guest Opinion: DEI training is critical to countering societal racism

By By Steven L. Sloca
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiHGw_0eyIRTEt00

Lately, we have seen efforts by right-wing Republicans, some funded by the super-wealthy, to hamper Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training in our public schools, coupled with strident demands to ban books which discuss race or LBGTQ relationships. The claimed reasons for this crusade are that diversity, inclusion, etc. are secret euphemisms for an evil doctrine known as “Critical Race Theory” and that books or teachings which describe slavery or the horrible ways in which Black Americans have been treated over the past 400 years might make white kids feel bad. The real reasons may be a little more insidious.

Children are not born racist. If you put a group of un-indoctrinated kids of different races together, they will form friendships and choose playmates without regard to skin color. Only when their parents or other respected adults use repeated disparaging words to describe people who are Black, gay or other minorities, or they hear racist comments from their supposed leaders, do they develop racism. However, strong Diversity, Equity and Inclusion lessons in our schools can counteract these racially biased statements. This could be precisely what some of these complaining parents and their right-wing backers fear most.

The irony of all this is, of course, that we are all dark-skinned genetically. Every Caucasian has all the genes for coal black skin. “White” people simply have a genetic mutation. The reason that the mutation persists is that in the Northern Hemisphere, where the sun’s UV rays are less direct, lighter skin allows more UV through — which our bodies need for Vitamin D production. (In the tropics, light skin allows too much UV through, causing cancers; there, black skin is superior in blocking excess UV while allowing enough through for Vitamin D.) This is not surprising when you know that the human race was originally centered in central Africa.

Thus, there are no separate races, just one human race which has dark skin at its base, with various mutations in those skin genes which produce brown, golden, reddish, or light tan (or “white”) varieties. There is absolutely no superiority to any one skin color — in different parts of the globe different skin shades work better than others in blocking excess UV while allowing the life-preserving Vitamin D production in our skin. Virtually every other difference between the so-called “races” has been caused by efforts by one group to keep the others subordinate. This is not just a white thing: the Mongols thought their skin color was superior; and they conquered half the world to try to prove it.

These are facts that every child in our schools need to know — and their parents need to know them as well. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training is critical to countering racism in our society; and books which portray that diversity and inclusion are similarly important to reinforce that training. Those who are trying to resurrect racist teachings, in the guise of attacking CRT or books on diversity, must be voted down and removed from office.

Steven L. Sloca lives in Upper Makefield.

Comments / 0

Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times

1K+

Followers

979

Posts

394K+

Views

Related
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin debate continues in regards to systemic racism, critical race theory

The disagreement over whether a Norwin High School lesson on racism in the United States was an example of critical race theory laid bare a split over what to teach about race relations in 21st-century America — including whether systemic racism exists in a country that has laws intended to ban such actions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Black People#Diversity#Vitamin D#Racism#Racial Injustice#Republicans#Black Americans#Caucasian
Bucks County Courier Times

Guest Opinion: Freedom Convoy was a study in form over substance

“To promote the general Welfare” — Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. In the wake of the recent Canadian trucker’s demonstrations in Ottawa, the conservative-leaning Great American Patriot Project urged and recruited American truckers to participate in a “Freedom Convoy”, a copycat cross-county caravan to protest “the unscientific, unconstitutional government overreach in regards to [COVID vaccine] mandates.”
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Almost 90% of teachers are not trained to prevent racism in schools, report finds

Nearly 90 per cent of educators have not received training about how the Equality Act applies to Afro hairstyles, an increasing aspect of racial discrimination in schools which falls within uniform policies, a damning new report has revealed.While more than half (52 per cent) of respondents to a survey of over 500 educators across the country had very high confidence when discussing issues of race and ethnicity with students, almost one third (29 per cent) were unable to correctly identify a scenario involving Afro hair discrimination.The Teaching: Diversity & Inclusion study, conducted by Shift Insight in collaboration with World Afro...
SOCIETY
Deseret News

The history of lynching is more heartbreaking than you think

On March 7, a very long struggle for justice came one step closer to success. The Senate passed legislation that designates lynching as a hate crime and sent the Emmett Till Antilynching Act to President Joe Biden’s desk. For the Rev. Malcolm Foley, who wrote his doctoral dissertation on...
WACO, TX
Chattanooga Daily News

Fourth-year medical student, transgender rights activist, bragged on social media that she intentionally injured a patient after he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin

The fourth-year medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, shared on her social media account that she intentionally injured a patient after they reportedly mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin. The student tweeted that she purposefully missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice. The medical school released a statement and said that the student’s tweet does not reflect how the school treats patients and provides patient care. It remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the student.
SOCIETY
Deseret News

Perspective: Why African Americans hold fast to their faith

The religious faith of African Americans is generational, historical and spiritual. Our lived experiences of incessant afflictions, suffering and injustices have seen Christ’s redemptive grace, healing and faithfulness. He has shown us that he is the promise-keeper. For many of us, our hope is built, anchored and bound in the salvific power of Christ.
RELIGION
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

1K+
Followers
979
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy