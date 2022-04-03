Guest Opinion: DEI training is critical to countering societal racism

Lately, we have seen efforts by right-wing Republicans, some funded by the super-wealthy, to hamper Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training in our public schools, coupled with strident demands to ban books which discuss race or LBGTQ relationships. The claimed reasons for this crusade are that diversity, inclusion, etc. are secret euphemisms for an evil doctrine known as “Critical Race Theory” and that books or teachings which describe slavery or the horrible ways in which Black Americans have been treated over the past 400 years might make white kids feel bad. The real reasons may be a little more insidious.

Children are not born racist. If you put a group of un-indoctrinated kids of different races together, they will form friendships and choose playmates without regard to skin color. Only when their parents or other respected adults use repeated disparaging words to describe people who are Black, gay or other minorities, or they hear racist comments from their supposed leaders, do they develop racism. However, strong Diversity, Equity and Inclusion lessons in our schools can counteract these racially biased statements. This could be precisely what some of these complaining parents and their right-wing backers fear most.

The irony of all this is, of course, that we are all dark-skinned genetically. Every Caucasian has all the genes for coal black skin. “White” people simply have a genetic mutation. The reason that the mutation persists is that in the Northern Hemisphere, where the sun’s UV rays are less direct, lighter skin allows more UV through — which our bodies need for Vitamin D production. (In the tropics, light skin allows too much UV through, causing cancers; there, black skin is superior in blocking excess UV while allowing enough through for Vitamin D.) This is not surprising when you know that the human race was originally centered in central Africa.

Thus, there are no separate races, just one human race which has dark skin at its base, with various mutations in those skin genes which produce brown, golden, reddish, or light tan (or “white”) varieties. There is absolutely no superiority to any one skin color — in different parts of the globe different skin shades work better than others in blocking excess UV while allowing the life-preserving Vitamin D production in our skin. Virtually every other difference between the so-called “races” has been caused by efforts by one group to keep the others subordinate. This is not just a white thing: the Mongols thought their skin color was superior; and they conquered half the world to try to prove it.

These are facts that every child in our schools need to know — and their parents need to know them as well. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training is critical to countering racism in our society; and books which portray that diversity and inclusion are similarly important to reinforce that training. Those who are trying to resurrect racist teachings, in the guise of attacking CRT or books on diversity, must be voted down and removed from office.

Steven L. Sloca lives in Upper Makefield.