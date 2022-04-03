ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

NMPL Spring Book Sale April 14-16

Times-Union Newspaper
 1 day ago

NORTH MANCHESTER - The Friends of the North Manchester Public...

timesuniononline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Virginia Daily

Front Royal book sale

The Front Royal United Women of Faith will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 in the fellowship hall at 1 W. Main St. The types of books being sold include religion, biographies, history, fiction and children. Proceeds benefit missions projects.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Manchester, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
veranda.com

14 Best New Gardening Books to Buy This Spring

Whether you’re an avid “armchair” gardener or can’t wait to pull on your gardening gloves each spring, leafing through the latest gardening books is one of the delights of the season. Gardens always have been a healthy escape that lift the soul and spirits. But in the past several years, interest in all things green has skyrocketed as more people have discovered the satisfaction of gardening. Whether it’s popping a perfect cherry tomato into your mouth straight off the vine or snipping a few fresh flowers for your nightstand, plants bring us joy. In fact, research has shown that even gazing at photos of nature can reduce stress!
GARDENING
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Group wants to livestream ice events from R.P. Lumber Center

What to do when Gunnar's hockey team makes the finals and Madisyn has figure skating trials but their grandparents don't live in the area or their parents cannot make it to the rink due to health issues? What about Uncle Mike, who wants to see the trials but he travels a lot for work, or Great Aunt Beatrice, who is a fan of Gunnar's team but who doesn't like crowds? The city's administrative and community services (ACS) may have a solution for families in these or similar situations. The committee unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with Live Barn, Inc. to livestream ice events at the R.P. Lumber Center.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
104.5 KDAT

Beer Company Urges Iowans to Pee in a Busch, Seriously

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, people are going to start spending more time outdoors. More time in the outdoors means more people doing their business in the outdoors. While it may seem harmless to pee outside on a tree, this could actually be pretty harmful to them. To combat that, a popular Iowa-favorite beer company is urging its drinkers to "Pee in a Busch" instead.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy