NMPL Spring Book Sale April 14-16

Whether you’re an avid “armchair” gardener or can’t wait to pull on your gardening gloves each spring, leafing through the latest gardening books is one of the delights of the season. Gardens always have been a healthy escape that lift the soul and spirits. But in the past several years, interest in all things green has skyrocketed as more people have discovered the satisfaction of gardening. Whether it’s popping a perfect cherry tomato into your mouth straight off the vine or snipping a few fresh flowers for your nightstand, plants bring us joy. In fact, research has shown that even gazing at photos of nature can reduce stress!

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO