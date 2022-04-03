Karen Anita Hansen

Anita "Skeeter" Brooks, 72, returned home to our Lord on March 9, 2022 . Her husband and family were by her side. Her firm belief in God brought her great strength and peace. Anita was born to the late Fred and Vera Kenner, in Prineville, Oregon on July 28, 1950. She grew up in Bonanza, OR and graduated from Bonanza High School. She raised her 3 children and worked in the Klamath basin the majority of her life but found she was most rewarded with a career in the home health care industry. She found emence joy in spending time with her children. Anita would often take her children camping and fishing throughout Oregon. They frequently visited several locations on the Oregon coastline. Anita, being the strong-willed and determined woman she was, endured and envetually won a lengthy battle with Cancer. She was always filled with love and an unbelievable light that she carried and shared wherever she went. Anita was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend Bill Brooks in 2002 and enjoyed their retirement years in the Chiloquin, OR area. From the very beginning, they dedicated their marriage and lives to God and encouraged their entire family to explore the beauty of the Bible and Gods word. Anita was a very loving woman. She is dearly missed by her loved ones and friends, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Anita is survived by her husband Bill; her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Josh Scott; her son Fred Reyes and Kimberlee; her son Danny Reyes and Traci; brother Mike Kenner; 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chiloquin Christian Center at 11:00 a.m. on March 26, 2022 . The family will gratefully accept flowers and any donations can be made to the Chiloquin Christian Center. Prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted and can be sent to Chiloquinbill25@gmail.com.

