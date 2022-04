WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dominic Smith doesn’t get to pick for what team he plays or how much, but can control his attitude toward the situation. As spring training nears conclusion, the Mets first baseman/outfielder/DH is part of a crowded landscape in the lineup. To start the season, at least, it appears Smith won’t receive everyday at-bats. And yet, it’s a proposition he says he is willing to accept. “I think everyone’s goal is to win a World Series and I think we have a pretty good chance to,” Smith said Monday after the Mets and Astros played to a 3-3...

