Otterbein UMC’s Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

Ira Township Parks and Recreation will host its annual Easter egg hunt April 10. “Each year, Ira Township Parks and Recreation decorates and distributes plastic eggs throughout the trails at Ira Township Municipal Park,” Ira Township Recreation Director Cindy Babisz said. “The children collect the eggs and can turn them in for small prizes and treats. We have an assortment of craft kits, notebooks, coloring books, flashcards, tattoos, etcetera. We also over fun activities such as carrot toss, bunny may I, egg stacking, egg rolling, egg obstacle course, egg hop and duck races. The Easter Bunny makes an appearance, as well.”

IRA TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO