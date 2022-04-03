ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otterbein UMC’s Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

 1 day ago

ATWOOD – On Saturday, April 9, Otterbein United Methodist Church, 306 E. Main St., Atwood,...

WAFB

Get your Easter egg hunt on with BREC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warmer weather is on the way this weekend, and many of you may be looking for something the whole family can enjoy. BREC is hosting a series of events, including a two-hour easter egg hunt Saturday, Mar. 26. Organizers are hopping to see you and your family.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Community Easter Egg Hunt In Sulphur Next Month

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
Voice News

Ira Township’s annual Easter egg hunt set for April 10

Ira Township Parks and Recreation will host its annual Easter egg hunt April 10. “Each year, Ira Township Parks and Recreation decorates and distributes plastic eggs throughout the trails at Ira Township Municipal Park,” Ira Township Recreation Director Cindy Babisz said. “The children collect the eggs and can turn them in for small prizes and treats. We have an assortment of craft kits, notebooks, coloring books, flashcards, tattoos, etcetera. We also over fun activities such as carrot toss, bunny may I, egg stacking, egg rolling, egg obstacle course, egg hop and duck races. The Easter Bunny makes an appearance, as well.”
