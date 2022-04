A clip of Kyrie Irving dribbling the ball right before a game recently went viral. So much so, that even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had to take notice. This isn’t just any other video of the Brooklyn Nets point guard casually dribbling the basketball, though. It was Kyrie showcasing his elite skills with the ball and why many consider this man to have one of the best handles this game has ever seen. Even LeBron himself seems to think so:

