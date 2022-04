PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 1-year-old boy, south of Crescent City. Jose Lara was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, playing with his sibling in the backyard of their home. His mother took his sibling into their home to wash them up, and when she returned, Jose was gone. He only knows Spanish as a language, and was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt at the time of his disappearance.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO