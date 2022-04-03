ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando officer helps rescue malnourished dog and puppies

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNtZd_0eyIQmxB00
Orlando officer helps rescue malnourished dog and puppies

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer helped Orange County Animal Services to rescue a dog and her seven puppies last week.

Orlando Police Officer Amy Colombo was called to help after a concerned resident found an underweight dog inside a fenced yard.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers said they spoke with a resident at the home who denied ownership of the dog.

The mother dog was “extremely emaciated” but her puppies were all in good shape, officials said.

Officers said the frightened mother dog and her around three-week-old puppies were taken to an animal facility for treatment.

The puppies are still too young for adoption and will need to continue to nurse with their mother.

Officials said the organization Ziggy’s Legacy Rescue stepped up and said they would take the dogs and care for them until they could all find homes.

“We always ask our community, if you see an animal injured or in need; a nursing mom, a starving pup, please reach out to us. We have officers working 24 hours a day, responding to all sorts of emergencies,” said a spokesperson for Orange County Animal Services.

Anyone interested in donating for care, fostering or even adopting any of these dogs can reach out to Ziggy’s Legacy Rescue.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

84K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Related
KUTV

16 dogs found dead, 14 malnourished in Eagle Mountain home

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Animal control officers found 16 dead dogs inside an Eagle Mountain home after neighbors became concerned that no one was taking care of the animals while their owner was in the hospital. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Puppies#Police#Legacy Rescue#Cox Media Group
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Florida Mom, Son And Daughter Found Dead In Car They Were Living In

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 35-year-old transient Florida mother and her two 3-year-old children who were found dead in her vehicle last weekend. The decomposing bodies of Andrea Langhorst and her children, Adam Dryer and Olivia Dryer were found in a vehicle shortly before midnight on Sunday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 746 Madelyn Way in Melbourne, Florida to investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon arrival, Melbourne Police officers found the Florida woman and her two kids deceased inside the vehicle in question.
MELBOURNE, FL
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
TODAY.com

Teen boy’s fatal fall at Florida theme park becomes a TikTok trend

A teen’s fatal from a Florida theme park ride is being used in a TikTok trend that many creators have denounced as insensitive and distasteful. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson died last week after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Videos of the fatal fall circulated on social media, sparking criticism of platforms like Twitter for allowing graphic “snuff” content.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
84K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy