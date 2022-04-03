Orlando officer helps rescue malnourished dog and puppies

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer helped Orange County Animal Services to rescue a dog and her seven puppies last week.

Orlando Police Officer Amy Colombo was called to help after a concerned resident found an underweight dog inside a fenced yard.

Officers said they spoke with a resident at the home who denied ownership of the dog.

The mother dog was “extremely emaciated” but her puppies were all in good shape, officials said.

Officers said the frightened mother dog and her around three-week-old puppies were taken to an animal facility for treatment.

The puppies are still too young for adoption and will need to continue to nurse with their mother.

Officials said the organization Ziggy’s Legacy Rescue stepped up and said they would take the dogs and care for them until they could all find homes.

“We always ask our community, if you see an animal injured or in need; a nursing mom, a starving pup, please reach out to us. We have officers working 24 hours a day, responding to all sorts of emergencies,” said a spokesperson for Orange County Animal Services.

Anyone interested in donating for care, fostering or even adopting any of these dogs can reach out to Ziggy’s Legacy Rescue.

