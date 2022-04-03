ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Spring cleaning? Here’s what Goodwill actually wants you to donate

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIkDv_0eyIQVti00

(NEXSTAR) – Spring is the time to start fresh, open up the windows and clear out the dust — along with all the other junk you have lying around. What do you do with all the stuff you can no longer bear to see piled up in the depths of your closet or the corner of your garage? Donating is one of the best ways to keep that extra stuff out of the landfill.

But can you really donate a single sock that doesn’t have a match? What about a chipped plate? We asked Goodwill what they’d take and what they’d turn away — and it turns out they’ll accept a shocking amount of your stuff.

“We appreciate any donation that somebody is willing to give to us, but there are some things that we’re always looking for, especially clothing, shoes and small household goods,” said Courtney Nelson, senior director of marketing and communications at Goodwill.

Judge dismisses charges against two Pizza Hut murder co-defendants, rules charges against other two can go to jury

Appliances, kitchen gadgets, utensils, vases, any small decor are also very appreciated at Goodwill, Nelson said.

When it comes to clothing, Goodwill will accept anything and everything. If it has a stain or a tear, that’s OK. They may not put it out on the sales floor, but they’ll try and find a use for it, Nelson said. A clothing item with a large hole in it could be sent over to a partner company that repurposes old clothing to make rags or insulation, for example. A run-down pair of shoes could be handed off to a dealer that will use the rubber in their soles to make the material for backyard sports courts, she said.

Nelson said they even have a way to reuse a single shoe missing its pair.

“We work with a dealer here that finds those shoes, and they actually match shoes that are the same size and have the most similar look,” she said. The dealer then distributes the rematched shoes to charities in other countries, giving them to people in need.

About 50% of donated items end up on the sales floor, Nelson said. Of those items, only about 60% end up being sold. Everything that isn’t resold is brought to a clearance outlet, where it’s sold by the pound. In other cases, the organization makes an effort to salvage or recycle the items.

Anti-abortion group cuts CSU visit short after students protest graphic content

The only thing Nelson said the Goodwill branch she works with in Arizona can’t accept is toxic waste. Pretty much everything else is fair game.

“We know that when somebody is choosing to donate their items to Goodwill, or choosing to donate to any organization, they’re making an effort, especially if it’s during spring cleaning. They spent a lot of time going through those items. Those items at one point meant something special and dear to them. — So if it doesn’t work for, you donate it to Goodwill, and we’ll make sure that we get the best use of it.”

Your local Goodwill locations may have additional restrictions, so be sure to check with the individual store before donating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

Steve Paulo
1d ago

Goodwill is a profit filling pockets organization. Give to valley rescue mission. They give to abused women and children

Reply(1)
2
Related
WRBL News 3

Former Columbus teacher sentenced in wire fraud scheme

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Columbus teacher convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from local non-profits will spend the next two years behind bars. Trenna Trice was sentenced on Tuesday to 24 months in prison, three years supervised release, and over $240,000 in restitution. Trice pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud charges, after […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Surprise Independent

5 Things to Put on Your Spring Cleaning Checklist in 2022

(BPT) - When blossoms appear on trees, daffodils poke up through the ground, and birds start to chirp, it’s time to start your spring cleaning. Though this annual tradition comes from a time when people had to clear the sooty build-up that collected in their homes over the winter, most modern-day dwellers simply consider the change of season a good time to give their homes a deep clean and a decorative refresh.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Columbus, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Police confirm double shooting on Amber Drive near Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm police are investigating a a double shooting. The incident occurred on Amber Drive near Luna Drive on March 14, 2022. According to police, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#The Goodwill#Pizza Hut
moneytalksnews.com

8 Tips for Decorating Your Home With Thrift Store Finds

Thrift stores aren’t just for the basics anymore. With a little creative vision, you can decorate your entire home with secondhand finds — and decorate it well. After 25 years of reselling what I find in thrift shops, flea markets and estate sales, I’m continually amazed by the quantity and quality of what’s out there. From contemporary items from West Elm and Williams-Sonoma to one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, today’s secondhand markets have the goods.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WRBL News 3

Suspects arrested, narcotics and gambling devices seized in Opelika raid

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A multi-agency operation led to an early Saturday morning raid at home in Opelika.  Details are still surfacing, but Opelika police confirmed on Saturday, April 2, at approximately 12:30 AM, Opelika Police, Auburn Police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County SWAT, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, and Aviation Unit of the […]
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

Update: Man arrested, charged in Knox Street shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting on Thursday night. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Anthony Williams, age 35, was arrested following a shooting in the 3000 block of Knox Street on March 31, 2022, in which two people were injured. Williams has been […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Heavy police presence at McDonald’s on US 80

UPDATE 04/04/2022 2:25 p.m. – According to reports a law enforcement officer has been stabbed. The incident happened Monday afternoon. RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at the McDonald’s restaurant on US 80. Officers from multiple agencies are currently on scene at the incident, which is on US 80 near […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD: Two people shot on Knox Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting. Police said the shooting happened Thursday evening on Knox Street. According to police, two individuals were shot. Police said neither of the two were transported to hospital. Other details are not available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Late night house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Division Fire Chief John Schull confirms a fire occurred last night on Brown Avenue in Columbus. Chief Schull said the call came in around 10:28 p.m. Friday night. He confirms there were no injures and the house was not occupied at the time. Schull estimates approximately $100,000 in property loss. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy