ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Study: 50% of Americans say tackle football is inappropriate for kids

By Kristine Varkony, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9vRV_0eyIQU0z00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Americans are divided on whether the country’s most popular sport is appropriate for kids to play, according to a study by researchers at The Ohio State University.

The survey of nearly 4,000 adults found about 45% of Americans agreed that tackle football is appropriate for kids, while 50% disagreed. The respondents were asked to rate on a scale of 1 (strongly disagree) to 4 (strongly agree) the statement: “Tackle football is an appropriate sport for kids to play.” The remaining 5% said they didn’t know.

Researchers said they did not define “kid” for participants intentionally.

“We purposefully left that open,” said study co-author Chris Knoester, professor of sociology at Ohio State.

Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from career after aphasia diagnosis, family says

“People might have different perceptions of what counts as a kid,” Knoester added. “And some of the previous research that tracks participation actually finds that we’ve seen a particularly marked decrease in kids ages 6 to 12 playing tackle football, and also a previous public opinion results have been more in agreement that football is risky for kids under the age of 13.”

A news release on the study by the university noted a 20% decline in tackle football participation among children ages 6 to 12 from 2008 to 2018.

Mariah Warner, the lead author of the study and a doctoral student in sociology at Ohio State, said when broken down further, results showed the question also divided Americans by race and class.

Facebook paid GOP firm to run campaign against TikTok: report

Black Americans, men, heterosexuals, conservatives, and those with only a high school education were not as negative about tackle football for kids as were white Americans, the college-educated, and those who live in suburbs.

“There is a noticeable difference,” Warner stated. “Wealthier folks of higher socioeconomic status, are less likely to think that tackle football is appropriate for kids. Whereas lower-class folks are more likely to think that it’s okay. Part of the theorizing behind that – football is a fairly inexpensive sport, especially in comparison to what we might call like ‘country club sports,’ like tennis or swimming, so it’s more accessible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
The Newberg Graphic

New play explores experiences of Muslim-American women, tackles universal themes

Rohina Malik's 'The Hijabis' features three Muslim-American women and their familiar life journeys.A new play is hitting the stage at George Fox University at the end of March. Known as "The Hijabis," the production follows several Muslim-American women as they navigate life's milestones. It was written by acclaimed American playwright Rohina Malik and is directed by Genevieve Fowler, Malik's friend and colleague. "The Hijabis is the story of three women who are very familiar to us and are living a very American life," Fowler said. "They're going through love, loss, big life changes and also have a unique experience...
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Die of Cancer

Cancer was the second-leading cause of death, after heart disease, in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 602,350 cancer fatalities in the U.S. in 2020.  Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for 23% of all cancer deaths, followed by cancers of […]
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tackle Football#Sociology#School Education#White Americans#American Football#Wcmh#The Ohio State University#Ohio State
WNCT

Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know

Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait. The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people were killed and 12 injured early Sunday in Sacramento when shots were fired into crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city. Police were searching for at least one...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WNCT

Judge strikes down parts of Florida election law; cites race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters. The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods...
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

GPD releases name of victim in suspicious death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has released the name of the victim whose body was found last week. Police said the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found in the 3900 block of West Vancroft Circle on March 24 as that of William Christopher Rushing, 36, of Greenville. A […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Outer Banks set to open bridge to skirt flooded route

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — A bridge that will allow locals and tourists to avoid a perennially washed-out route on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is set to open to traffic this month. People will be able to walk, bike and run across the 2.4-mile (3.8-kilometer) Rodanthe Bridge on Saturday ahead of its opening, The News & […]
RODANTHE, NC
WNCT

Gunfire breaks out at Special Olympics carnival in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (AP) — A shooting at a Special Olympics spring carnival in North Carolina has prompted authorities to cancel the last day of the event. Police in Knightdale told Nexstar’s CBS17.com gunfire broke out about 9 p.m. Saturday after a large fight erupted among people near a crowded concession stand. As police worked to […]
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy