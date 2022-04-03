Greg Gard and Johnny Davis, who helped Wisconsin to a memorable season, come up short in quest for Naismith honors

MADISON – Wisconsin’s Greg Gard and Johnny Davis were honored as finalists for a pair of prestigious national awards Sunday in New Orleans.

Gard was in the running to be named the Naismith Trophy men’s coach of the year; Davis was in the running to be named the Naismith Trophy men’s player of the year.

Both came up short against outstanding competition despite helping UW to a memorable season.

Ed Cooley of Providence was named coach of the year and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named player of the year.

Providence was picked to finish seventh in the Big East but Cooley guided the Friars to their first Big East regular-season title.

The Friars were seeded No. 4 in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 1 Kansas. They finished the season 27-6.

The Sweet 16 berth was the first for the Friars since 1997.

Gard, Mark Adams of Texas Tech and Tommy Lloyd of Arizona were the other finalists for the Naismith honor.

Lloyd recently was named The Associated Press men's coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to Pacific 12 regular-season and tournament titles and a berth in the Sweet 16.

He received 28 votes of 61 votes for The AP award. Cooley finished second with 21 votes.

UW was picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten but Gard and Davis helped the Badgers win a share of the regular-season title with a 15-5 mark.

The Badgers were seeded No. 3 in the NCAA Tournament and went 1-1, defeating Colgate before falling to Iowa State to finish 25-8.

Davis was named the Big Ten player of the year and the Lute Olson national player of the year. He was also won the Jerry West Award, given annually to the nation's top shooting guard.

The consensus All-American averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

The other two finalists were Keegan Murray of Iowa and Ochai Agbaji of Kansas.

Tshiebwe, The AP player of the year, averaged 17.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. He became the first Division I player since the 1979-1980 season to average at least 15.0 points and 15.0 rebounds per game.

Kentucky entered the NCAA Tournament seeded No. 2 but suffered an 85-79 overtime loss to No. 15 Saint Peter's.