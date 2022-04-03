Reggie Miller surprises retiring Pacers public relations man David Benner

Reggie Miller doesn't cross the country for everyone he's ever worked with.

But the Indiana Pacers' all-time leading scorer wouldn't miss this sendoff.

Senior media advisor David Benner is retiring after the season, and the team honored him before Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

In a surprise, Miller showed up at midcourt at the end of the recognition.

Miller and Benner developed a routine over their course of Miller's career. Before a game, Benner would stand courtside and Miller would walk over to him to jokingly chastise Benner, pointing a finger close to Benner's face.

Of course, they had to recreate that Sunday.

Benner covered the Pacers for IndyStar before joining the franchise 28 years ago.