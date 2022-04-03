ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Reggie Miller surprises retiring Pacers public relations man David Benner

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EU2yV_0eyIQMCP00

Reggie Miller doesn't cross the country for everyone he's ever worked with.

But the Indiana Pacers' all-time leading scorer wouldn't miss this sendoff.

Senior media advisor David Benner is retiring after the season, and the team honored him before Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

In a surprise, Miller showed up at midcourt at the end of the recognition.

Monumental moment for Benner:Jordan returns from retirement against the Pacers

Miller and Benner developed a routine over their course of Miller's career. Before a game, Benner would stand courtside and Miller would walk over to him to jokingly chastise Benner, pointing a finger close to Benner's face.

Of course, they had to recreate that Sunday.

Benner covered the Pacers for IndyStar before joining the franchise 28 years ago.

Comments / 2

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Players For Lakers To Target In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely underachieved this NBA season. With the chances of them even making the play-in tournament far from a guarantee, the roster could look significantly different next season. It’s unlikely the Lakers will look to trade Anthony Davis during the upcoming offseason. The investment was massive...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Miller
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Relations#The Indiana Pacers#The Detroit Pistons
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Brady Manek shares touching moment with family after Final Four win

Brady Manek has put together a strong season for North Carolina and played a pivotal role in the Tar Heels’ success throughout the campaign. Coming into Saturday night’s Final Four matchup with longtime rival Duke averaging 21.5 points and eight rebounds during the NCAA Tournament, Manek registered another big performance with 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks to help lead UNC to an 81-77 win – and a spot in Monday night’s national championship game against top-seeded Kansas.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving goes viral for insane pregame dribbling routine

Kyrie Irving may not play for Washington, but he is still a wizard when it comes to handling the basketball. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard went viral this week for his superhuman pregame dribbling routine. Before Saturday’s game with the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets tweeted footage of Irving rapidly dribbling the ball using only one finger at a time and alternating between all five of his fingers. Irving never repeated fingers and then did the exact same thing with the other hand.
NBA
NBC Sports

Tatum, Brown match decades-old mark for Celtics in win over Pacers

Another night, another historic performance for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the same game for the Boston Celtics. In addition to improving to 8-0 this season when Tatum and Brown both score 30 points in the same game, Tatum and Brown each had more than five assists in the 128-123 win over the Indiana Pacers. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum and Brown are the first set of Celtics teammates to have at least 30 points and five assists in the same game in 35 years.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Say Dwight Howard Is The Most Disrespected Superstar In NBA History After Shaquille O'Neal Claimed He Isn't A Hall Of Famer: "I Just Lost All Respect For Shaq."

Dwight Howard was one of the most dominant forces of his era when he was in his prime with the Orlando Magic. Howard was unstoppable in the paint, playing both ends of the floor and leading the Magic to the NBA finals. His resume speaks for itself and in the early part of his career, he looked set to become one of the NBA's all-time greats.
NBA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy