Man shot, wounded in south Vero; suspect in custody

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An early-morning shooting in south Vero Beach sent one person to the hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred around midnight Sunday in the 500 block of Fourth Street at the Woodlawn Manor mobile home park, after a physical altercation between two men, said Indian River County Sheriff's Office spokesman Keith Carson.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with unknown injuries, he said.

The suspect was taken into custody, Carson said. No other information was available.

