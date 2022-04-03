ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Man shot, wounded in south Vero; suspect in custody

By Colleen Wixon, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MookZ_0eyIQLJg00

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An early-morning shooting in south Vero Beach sent one person to the hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred around midnight Sunday in the 500 block of Fourth Street at the Woodlawn Manor mobile home park, after a physical altercation between two men, said Indian River County Sheriff's Office spokesman Keith Carson.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with unknown injuries, he said.

Recently:27-year-old man dead after shooting at club in Vero

The suspect was taken into custody, Carson said. No other information was available.

Colleen Wixon is the Indian River County government watchdog reporter for TCPalm.com. Contact her at Colleen.Wixon@TCPalm.com or 772-978-2235.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Man in custody after two women shot and killed in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police arrested a man after two women were shot and killed in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Dr. Monday night. Waco Police responded to the area just before 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two women with fatal gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Government#Vero
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Mother Charged After Surviving Failed Murder-Suicide That Claimed Life of 4-Year-Old Daughter at Florida Resort: Sheriff

A Florida woman who allegedly poisoned herself and her daughter is now charged with the girl’s death after surviving what law enforcement officials believe to be a failed murder-suicide attempt, authorities announced on Wednesday. Jacinda Decaro, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy