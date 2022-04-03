ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangerland, TX

GRANGERLAND LAKE WHERE BODIES HAVE BEEN DISCOVERED AND MOVIES MADE OVER THE YEARS YIELDS A STOLEN CAR

Cover picture for the articleIn 1933 one of close to 60 oil wells in the Grangerland...

The Independent

Body of missing man found in disused pub freezer ‘may have been there for years’

The body of a man that was found in a freezer last October “may have been there for a number of years,” police said.The body of Roy Bigg, who went missing in February 2012, was found by builders in the freezer of a disused Newham pub on 21 October, 2021.The pub, on Romford Road, Forest Gate, was formerly known as Simpson’s Wine Bar.Metropolitan police officers working on the case have appealed for information about Roy, who was believed to be around 70-years-old when he died.Police were able to identify Roy’s body through his dental records. A post-mortem examination found the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
IFLScience

110 Million-Year-Old Lizard Trapped In Amber Is A Previously Unknown Species

Forget producing dinosaurs using DNA from mosquitoes trapped in amber, how about if the dinosaurs themselves got trapped? OK, we're not there yet, but scientists have found a lizard that lived at the peak of the dinosaurs' reign that got trapped in tree resin, and it's a species unknown from more conventional fossils.
WILDLIFE

