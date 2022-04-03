GRANGERLAND LAKE WHERE BODIES HAVE BEEN DISCOVERED AND MOVIES MADE OVER THE YEARS YIELDS A STOLEN CAR

The body of a man that was found in a freezer last October “may have been there for a number of years,” police said.The body of Roy Bigg, who went missing in February 2012, was found by builders in the freezer of a disused Newham pub on 21 October, 2021.The pub, on Romford Road, Forest Gate, was formerly known as Simpson’s Wine Bar.Metropolitan police officers working on the case have appealed for information about Roy, who was believed to be around 70-years-old when he died.Police were able to identify Roy’s body through his dental records. A post-mortem examination found the...
