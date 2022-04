The owner of a property company has been jailed for 18 months for engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour after failing to grant his wife a Jewish religious divorce.Alan Moher, 57, and Caroline Moher, who have three children together, separated in 2016 and divorced in the Family Court.But Moher did not give her a “Get” – a document that formally recognises the end of marriage in the orthodox Jewish faith – meaning she was unable to remarry, have more children or enter into a relationship with another man.Ms Moher brought a private prosecution for a charge of controlling or coercive...

