Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
 1 day ago

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are out, Draymond Green to play vs. Kings

On the last half of a back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors will be without some key contributors. Already down Steph Curry, who will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, the Warriors announced that Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. would miss this contest vs. the Sacramento Kings. Despite the team resting key veterans, Draymond Green is expected to play.

While the Warriors will be shorthanded for this one, so will the Kings. The team announced that De'Aaron Fox, Terence Davis, Richaun Holmes, and Domantas Sabonis would all miss this game. Big man Alex Len is currently questionable.

The Warriors got a huge comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, punching their ticket to the postseason. While the playoffs have been clinched for Golden State, seeding is still yet to be determined. The team currently sits in the 3rd seed; however, they are just a half-game up on Dallas, who is closing hard for that spot.

With the Utah Jazz struggling, it seems highly unlikely that the Warriors would fall below 4th; however, crazy things can happen in the last week of the season. Not only is Golden State's seeding to be determined, but their first round opponent could be any variation of teams as well. This is not just because of the uncertainty surrounding Golden State's seed, but also the daily shifting of seeds 5-7.

As Steph Curry recently said, the Warriors expect to be ready for whoever they face in the first round. While they will close their season without a fully loaded roster, all signs point towards Steph Curry making his return for the playoffs. Should that indeed happen, the Warriors expect to compete with anybody.

Inside The Warriors

