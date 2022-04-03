ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

No. 12 Oregon softball no match for No. 3 UCLA's pitchers

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
 1 day ago
Oregon’s offense has been one of most prolific in the NCAA this season. But UCLA’s pitching staff has been the envy of college softball teams nationwide.

That won't change after this weekend.

The No. 12 Ducks found little success against the No. 3 Bruins as they were swept in a three-game Pac-12 series that ended Sunday at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles.

High school softball:Rowan Thompson records 16 strikeouts in South Salem softball win

Oregon (24-8, 4-5 Pac-12) entered the series ranked third in the conference and eighth nationally in scoring at 7.31 runs per game. They managed just five runs on 14 hits in the three games.

UCLA (31-3, 9-0) came into the series leading the Pac-12 in ERA, strikeouts, shutouts and runs allowed. The Bruins also ranked second nationally with a WHIP of 0.76.

They ran out three different starting pitchers against the Ducks — Megan Faraimo (14-1), Holly Azevedo (13-1), Lauren Shaw (4-1) — and Oregon had no luck against any of them as the Bruins extended their winning streak to 24 games.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Ducks, who will host No. 16 Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium Friday-Sunday.

Here’s a brief recap of the three losses in Los Angeles.

Friday

UCLA 3, Oregon 1: Ariel Carlson’s second-inning homer put the Ducks up 1-0 but the Bruins answered with one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Steve Hansen pitched a complete game for Oregon, allowing 10 hits and two earned runs. She also struck out six and walked none. Faraimo pitched a complete game for UCLA as she held the Ducks to four hits.

Saturday

UCLA 5, Oregon 2: The Bruins hit two-run homers in the first and fourth innings. KK Humphreys scored once in the third and once in the fifth for the Ducks. Azevedo held Oregon to five singles, while Jordan Dail (7-4) and Makenna Kliethermes split pitching duties for the Ducks and combined to allow seven hits.

Sunday

UCLA 4, Oregon 2: Savannah Pola belted a three-run home run in the third inning and Shaw took over from there with a four-hit, four-strikeout performance. Jasmine Williams put the Ducks on the scoreboard in the fifth with a two-out home run, and Oregon added another run in the seventh on an RBI single by Rachel Cid that scored Paige Sinicki.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com.

