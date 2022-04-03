ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neymar, Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Finally All Score For PSG In Same Game

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
 1 day ago

It happened exactly 200 days after their first appearance as a trio.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Two hundred days after their first appearance as a trio, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-1 win over Lorient.

It was the first time they had all netted for PSG in the same game.

All three of them combined to help PSG score their first goal of the day. Messi flicked a pass around the corner to Mbappe, who slid in Neymar and the Brazilian slotted home.

Mbappe joined Neymar on the scoresheet moments later, after being teed up by Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Terem Moffi pulled a goal back for Lorient, before Mbappe got his second of the game by dancing around Julien Laporte and firing home from outside the penalty area.

Mbappe then played the role of provider for Messi as he dribbled to the byline before pulling the ball back for the Argentina captain.

Messi's finish was emphatic. His side-footed shot from 12 yards was especially pleasing on the eye as it clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.

PSG's star trio celebrated together. But they were not finished yet.

Neymar collected the ball inside his own half in the 90th minute before driving forward, playing a one-two with Mbappe, and finishing cooly past the keeper.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar celebrate together after all scoring in PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient in April 2022

IMAGO/PanoramiC/JBAutissier

Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

