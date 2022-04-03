Wisconsin football adds Charlie Jarvis as an in-state walk-on

Charlie Jarvis of Waukesha will be joining the football team this summer as a walk-on.

While the Wisconsin Badgers are in the middle of spring football, that doesn't mean that Paul Chryst and his staff are not hitting the recruiting trail hard.

In fact, in addition to extending a number of recent offers , the Badgers have now secured two walk-on commitments in as many weeks.

Quarterback Marshall Howe committed to the Badgers last weekend, and this weekend Wisconsin added in-state safety, Charlie Jarvis.

A multi-sport athlete with a background in baseball (center field/catcher) and hockey, most assumed that Jarvis would play baseball at the next level.

Ultimately the Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, Wis.) product decided to stick with football and walk on with the Badgers. He was selected to the all-state team for football as a senior, following a 54 tackle and five-interception season.

At 6-foot-1 and a little under 200 pounds, Jarvis has good size for the safety position. Add on his athletic background, and he could be a player to watch when he gets on campus for Wisconsin.

The Badgers have a long track record of success with walk-ons earning playing time at safety. This season John Torchio is expected to earn a starting role after beginning his career as a walk-on, and it doesn't hurt to have the most famous in-state walk-on safety as a position coach with Jim Leonhard.

It will be interesting to see if Jarvis can also help the Badgers land his high school teammates Corey Smith and Donovan Harbour in the 2024 class, who were both offered last weekend while visiting campus.

You can check out his highlights below...

