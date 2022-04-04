Chicago house music group Ten City are nominated for GRAMMY for 'Judgement' album

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Renowned Chicago R&B and house music act Ten City was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for their "Judgement" album.

The album was a nominee for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. It is the fifth studio album for the act, which is composed of lead singer and songwriter Byron Stingily and producer Marshall Jefferson.

"It is an album that celebrates the history of House and Disco, taking the horns and strings straight out of the Philadelphia Soul textbook and of course, tying everything together by Stingily's imitable falsetto," a news release said .

Ten City released its first album, "Foundation," in 1989, followed by "State of the Mind" in 1990, "No House Big Enough" in 1992, and "That Was Then, This Is Now" in 1994. This is their first new album in more than 25 years since.

The album was completed remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release noted.

"We did the whole album remotely. Byron was in Chicago and I was in Manchester and all the musicians recorded from different locations. It was really interesting, the way it all came out," Jefferson was quoted in the release from Falcon Publicity. "The horns and strings were in Chicago. The bass player is in Florida. Some of the backgrounds were done in New Jersey. I played keyboards in Manchester and Byron did the vocals in Chicago."

"Subconsciously" by Black Coffee ended up winning the award.