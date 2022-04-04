ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago house music group Ten City are nominated for GRAMMY for 'Judgement' album

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrKYy_0eyIOGXx00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Renowned Chicago R&B and house music act Ten City was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for their "Judgement" album.

The album was a nominee for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. It is the fifth studio album for the act, which is composed of lead singer and songwriter Byron Stingily and producer Marshall Jefferson.

"It is an album that celebrates the history of House and Disco, taking the horns and strings straight out of the Philadelphia Soul textbook and of course, tying everything together by Stingily's imitable falsetto," a news release said .

Ten City released its first album, "Foundation," in 1989, followed by "State of the Mind" in 1990, "No House Big Enough" in 1992, and "That Was Then, This Is Now" in 1994. This is their first new album in more than 25 years since.

The album was completed remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release noted.

"We did the whole album remotely. Byron was in Chicago and I was in Manchester and all the musicians recorded from different locations. It was really interesting, the way it all came out," Jefferson was quoted in the release from Falcon Publicity. "The horns and strings were in Chicago. The bass player is in Florida. Some of the backgrounds were done in New Jersey. I played keyboards in Manchester and Byron did the vocals in Chicago."

Full list of GRAMMY nominees and winners

"Subconsciously" by Black Coffee ended up winning the award.

Comments / 3

LaMark Bolton
3d ago

My brother Brian Stingley... u go boi... 👁 C U representing Chicago 🏠 music 🎶 all the way.. we are so proud of you my brother God bless 🙏...your brother LaMark, Sean brother!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
Austin 360

'This record’s mission was to mess with the formula': Yola on Grammy-nominated second album

When soulful singer-songwriter Yola began gaining widespread attention three years ago, it seemed like one of those years-in-the-making “overnight success” stories. Born Yolanda Quartey in 1983 in Bristol, England, she first drew attention with the band Phantom Limb, then as a singer for hire with trip-hop collective Massive Attack and other British acts. When the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach signed her to his Easy Eye Sound record label and released her album “Walk Through Fire” in 2019, she was off to the races, racking up four Grammy nominations including best new artist.
AUSTIN, TX
The Crusader Newspaper

‘Moulin Rouge: The Musical’ begins tour in Chicago

Entering the former Oriental movie theatre lobby, reinvigorated in 2019 as the James M. Nederlander Theatre, excitement was in the air. We theatregoers were all anxious to get a sneak preview of “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” before its March 19 opening date. When I say ‘we’ I mean the Chicago press and media. We all think we have seen it all but when the doors to the theatre opened, and our eyes settled on the stage, there were gasps, giggles, and the word “WOW” was used a lot. We were impressed.
CHICAGO, IL
WIBW

Kansas Drum Days Kicks off with Grammy-nominated percussion group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Drum Days is the largest percussion event in Kansas and this year Washburn got to host the the annual event at their Garvey Fine Arts Center. Classes and showcase concerts spanned throughout the day and a special evening concert featured grammy-nominated artists, Sandbox Percussion.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
City
Manchester, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Big Country 96.9

Every Grammy Awards Best Americana Album Winner Ever

The Grammy Award for Best Americana Album has gone through a lot of changes over the past 35 years. In 1987, the Grammys gave out their first award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. The category went through a small name change in 1991, when the word "recording" was replaced with "album." Although the term "Americana" had been gaining traction in the music world for over a decade, it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys opted to change the category name again to Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album. Just three years later, it was split into two distinct categories: Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Americana Album.
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Jefferson
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
People

Grammy Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night

Music's most anticipated night is right around the corner. Whether you're blasting the radio or streaming their tunes, today's top artists can be heard everywhere — and in just a few more weeks, the Recording Academy will honor their work from the past year at the 64th Grammy Awards.
MUSIC
KTRE

Expedition Texas host releasing music album

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Expedition Texas host Bob Mauldin appeared on East Texas Now Friday to talk about his upcoming music album. Mauldin and his band will tour around Texas to promote the album. “I’m pretty ADD when it comes to careers,” Mauldin said. From Mauldin’s website:
TEXAS STATE
Kerrang

Album review: Hot Water Music – Feel The Void

Nine albums and almost 30 years into a career that’s resulted in them unintentionally reshaping post-hardcore in their image, Hot Water Music enter their third phase with nothing left to prove but plenty more to say. 'No story is ended, only revolving,' hollers Chuck Ragan on Killing Time, as...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Music#Music Group#Chicago House#Grammy Awards#Electronic Music#Disco#Philadelphia Soul#Foundation#Falcon Publicity#Black Coffee
iheart.com

Two Selena albums of unreleased music on the way

Two new Selena albums will be released soon, according to her father, Abraham Quintanilla. The first to drop will feature 13 songs with "completely new arrangements" by AB Quintanilla III, Selena's brother. According to the elder Quintanilla, the music will be a mix of ballads and cumbias, plus one song recorded when Selena was just 13 years old. Her brother has digitally updated her voice to sound as she did just before her death at 23 in 1995.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Mugo Odigwe

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.She previously worked at CBS Sacramento. Prior to that, she was a weekend anchor/reporter at KMOV in St. Louis where she covered the anniversary of the Ferguson unrest. She began her career at KGAN/KFXA in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as a reporter/fill-in-anchor.Odigwe was born and raised in Nigeria. She moved to Arizona when she was 12 and calls Phoenix her adopted hometown. Mugo earned her bachelor's degree at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University where she graduated with high honors. Her academic...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Axios

Twin Cities residents aren't a fan of the "Minny" nickname

Most Axios Twin Cities readers don't care for the use of Minny/Minnie to describe Minneapolis or Minnesota. Driving the news: A pilot on a recent flight to MSP called us Minny, and we asked our readers what they thought of this moniker. While a few like it: "LOVE the nickname Minni. I find it warm, welcoming, and endearing," wrote Susan H.Most hate it: "I've never heard a local call it that," Alec W. said. "I only hear pilots say it and I sometimes see it from out-of-towners in Yelp reviews. I assume when they landed here their pilots...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Dozens gather downtown ahead of Passover

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered downtown Wednesday afternoon in celebration of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover.The "Mitzvah Mobiles" parade began at the Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois and ended at the Daley Plaza.Passover begins next Friday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash-and-grab thieves target Marcus luxury store in Hinsdale

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Burglars smashed their way into the Marcus store in west suburban Hinsdale early Monday morning. Well before dawn, the burglars used a sledgehammer to shatter a window and enter on the First Street side of the store, which has a main address of 101 S. Washington St. Police said a number of high-end purses and handbags were stolen. A call of a suspicious vehicle circling the Business District in Hinsdale at 4:32 a.m. A squad car made contact with the vehicle on Hinsdale Avenue, but the vehicle fled east on 47th Street over the Tri-state Tollway. The Marcus Curated Luxury Collection was founded by Bobbi and Marcus Lemonis, who the store website says handpick everything they carry. Besides Hinsdale, Marcus has a location near the Magnificent Mile another location in Deerfield – as well as location in Aspen, Colorado; Montecito, California; and the Meatpacking District on the West Side of Manhattan in New York City. In a video posted on Twitter, Marcus Lemonis said this was the sixth time in the past year that one of his Chicago-area stores has been robbed.
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy