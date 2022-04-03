ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

After 51 Years, local residents say goodbye to LPGA tournament at Mission Hills Country Club

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
Coachella Valley residents are saying a final goodbye to The Chevron Championship.

For decades, golf fans and local residents have flocked to the Mission Hills Country Club for this LPGA tournament.

“For years now, since I was a kid this tournament has been here," said resident Steven Schick, "It's been here for a long time, sad to see it go.”

Whether it was the Dinah Shore, Nabisco Kraft, ANA or Chevron Championship-- this historic tournament has called Rancho Mirage home for 50 years.

“We’ve been coming to the tournament for about 30 years,” said resident William Hartley. “My dad owned the place since 1992 and he and his friends all enjoyed coming to it. And then we’ve kinda taken over coming and it is very sad. I’m not really sure why but it is sad,” said Leslyn Hartley.

In 1983, the tournament became one of the LPGA's five major championships.

And for some locals, it’s an event they’ve always looked forward to.

“I enjoy this tournament. I’m gonna miss the girls a lot because I’m a big LPGA fan. I love the LPGA, I don’t even watch the guys play,” said resident Michael Vigil.

For residents who live on the course, they say they’ll miss seeing this tournament in the backyard.

“It’s kind of sad because this is the first year we’ve actually experienced it full throttle. And to see everyone enjoying the time here and know it’s the last time in our backyard– it’s sad. But hopefully, better things are in the future for Mission Hills,” said Domenica Picicci.

As this Major moves to Texas next year, locals are now hoping another LPGA tournament will make its way back to the Mission Hills Country Club.

“It’s saddening, I hope somebody ends up taking over the tournament that keeps the tradition alive of hopping into Poppie's Pond,” Schick said.

But for now, it’s a final farewell.

“This is history. This is history being made here today in actuality. It was the last time and I wanted to see it and be a part of it and I’m gonna miss it. I really am," Vigil said.

