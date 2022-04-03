ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Feuer Postpones Events After Possible Exposure to COVID-19

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles City Attorney and mayoral candidate Mike Feuer postponed a scheduled visit to Van Nuys on Sunday to speak with residents about the growth at Van Nuys Airport due to possible exposure to the coronavirus. Feuer has not tested positive for COVID-19 and had...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Related
HeySoCal

Mike Feuer releases personal income tax returns

A day after challenging real estate developer and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso to release his tax returns, City Attorney Mike Feuer, who is also running for mayor, released his own personal income tax returns from the last five years. According to Feuer’s 2021 tax return, which he filed with his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Possible hepatitis A exposure at WeHo juice bar

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is working with West Hollywood's Sunlife Organics after learning one of its employees was infected with hepatitis A. While no additional cases have been found as of March 25, Public Health is recommending anyone who ate or drank at Sunlife between March 14-17 to get a hepatitis A vaccine. However, those who have completed a vaccine series or had past infection do not need to get inoculated. The vaccination will be free and residents can go to Hollywood Wilshire Health Center at 5205 Melrose Avenue at the below times: Sunday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Monday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Public Health recommends a vaccine should be administered within 14 days after exposure to prevent infection or reduce illness. Hepatitis A can cause acute liver disease and is highly contagious. It is typically spread between people when contaminated feces is somehow ingested by another person. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

City Council Lifts LA's Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate

A city of Los Angeles mandate requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many indoor businesses and large outdoor events is being eliminated. The Los Angeles City Council gave final approval Wednesday to an ordinance scrapping the requirement. The council voted 13-1, with Councilman Mike Bonin dissenting, to lift the vaccination mandate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

City Officials To Announce Settlement of LA Homelessness Lawsuit

Los Angeles city officials and members of the LA Alliance for Human Rights are expected to announce the settlement Friday morning of a long-running lawsuit demanding that local government find shelter for the thousands of people camping on sidewalks and near freeways throughout the area. A brief notice of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

DWP Scandal: What Did the LA City Attorney Know?

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer was scheduled to participate in a December 2017 meeting that's been revealed as a key moment in the extortion prosecution of one of Feuer's former top deputies, as part of a widening federal investigation into allegations of corruption at the Department of Water and Power amid the utility's excessive billing debacle, according to records obtained by NBC4's I-Team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About LA's New Historic Filipinotown Gateway Arch

A new landmark is being installed Friday in Los Angeles. The Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway, called Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star, will be placed at an entrance to the neighborhood northwest of downtown Los Angeles near the 101 Freeway. The structure spans 82 feet across and 30 feet high over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Inglewood Forum Just Got a New Name

The "Fabulous Forum" is getting a new name. Passersby in Inglewood Thursday saw a new sign being raised outside the venue, proclaiming it the "Kia Forum," thanks to a naming-rights deal between the auto maker and venue owner Steve Ballmer. No details of the deal -- first reported by the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Monica Makes Most Dangerous Cities List

Some Santa Monica residents have been aback by a new survey that ranks their city as one of the least safest in California. In reality, violent crime and property crime have both gone down in the city of Santa Monica this past year according to FBI data. That fact is acknowledged by both the city and the people behind the survey. So what keeps Santa Monica still at the bottom of the list?
SANTA MONICA, CA

