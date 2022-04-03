Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Available Sunday

Updating a previous report, Beasley (ankle) will be available Sunday at Houston. Earlier in the afternoon, a Rockets reporter prematurely tweeted that Beasley would not play, but the Timberwolves have since confirmed that the guard will be available despite a sprained left ankle. Beasley missed a pair of games earlier in the week but was able to play 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Denver, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and four three-pointers.
