Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Available Sunday

Flynn (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Eric...

KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
Malachi Flynn
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Raptors#Heat
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
Toronto Raptors
Basketball
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers: J.B. Bickerstaff reveals injury update for Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff ruled out rookie Evan Mobley from playing on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sprained left ankle. Mobley endured the injury midway through the second quarter on Monday in a win over the Orlando Magic. His left ankle appeared to land on the foot of rookie Franz Wagner after attempting to contest a shot. He looked to be in immediate pain and hobbled off the court.
NBA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams star Jalen Ramsey says the Cowboys broke a promise and ruined his draft night in 2016

Jalen Ramsey has plenty of reasons to be happy where he's at, entering his fifth season with the Rams after signing a $105 million extension in 2020 and winning a Super Bowl in 2021. But the star cornerback revealed this week that he once dreamed of playing for the Cowboys. Not only that, but that Dallas apparently broke a promise to draft him in 2016.
NFL
CBS Sports

Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Will be back Sunday

Jackson (rest) will play Sunday against the Pelicans, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. As expected, Jackson will return following a rest day Friday, and the other key Clippers starters are also expected to play. In March, Jackson averaged 19.1 points, 5.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 32.4 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Available Sunday after all

Updating a previous report, Beasley (ankle) will be available Sunday at Houston. Earlier in the afternoon, a Rockets reporter prematurely tweeted that Beasley would not play, but the Timberwolves have since confirmed that the guard will be available despite a sprained left ankle. Beasley missed a pair of games earlier in the week but was able to play 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Denver, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and four three-pointers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Tyronn Lue Delivers Epic Response After Reporter Reminded Him Of Johnas Valanciunas' Historical Performance: "Zero Attempts From Three. How 'Bout That?"

Jonas Valanciunas really likes playing against the Clippers. Over his 9-year career, he's had some pretty dominant performances against the ball club, including a game in November of 2021. That night, he dropped 39 points and 15 rebounds on 7-for-8 shooting from three. He became the first player to go...
NBA

