Raptors' OG Anunoby: Late scratch Sunday

CLEVELAND -- Joel Embiid did plenty of damage on his own. The Cavaliers, though, felt the big man got some unwarranted help. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was highly critical of the officiating after Embiid scored 44 points -- and made 20 trips to the free-throw line -- in the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-108 win over the Cavs on Sunday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season.
"I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
TORONTO — (AP) — Kyle Lowry kept his tears in check, then took care of his old teammates from Toronto. Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat beat the Raptors 114-109 on Sunday night.
Kyle Lowry still loves Toronto. “I missed everything about the city, the country, the organization,” Lowry said pregame, via the Associated Press. “It’s a lot to miss.”. Raptors fans missed him too and welcomed him back with a standing ovation, and the video tribute put together by...
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff ruled out rookie Evan Mobley from playing on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sprained left ankle. Mobley endured the injury midway through the second quarter on Monday in a win over the Orlando Magic. His left ankle appeared to land on the foot of rookie Franz Wagner after attempting to contest a shot. He looked to be in immediate pain and hobbled off the court.
The Miami Heat traveled to Toronto to square off with the Raptors Sunday night. It was the first time back for former Raptors legend Kyle Lowry as an opponent. It was an extremely important game for both teams, with the Heat pulling out a close victory, 114-109. After the game, Lowry shared a moment with Raptors rising star Scottie Barnes. Later, Lowry detailed what he said to the Toronto rookie.
Kyle Lowry is synonymous with the Toronto Raptors. Lowry spent nine seasons in T.O., highlighted by six All-Star appearances, six Atlantic Division banners, and an NBA Championship. His personal and team accomplishments were lauded as the best in team history, earning Lowry the moniker of the Greatest Raptor of All Time.
Brogdon has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons with a sore lower back, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports. Brogdon will miss an eighth straight game, with his absence now being attributed to an injury rather than rest. The Pacers continue to evaluate Brogdon on a game-by-game basis, but at this point, it would be surprising if he played again this season.
Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot soreness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bitadze had been nursing a foot injury before Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons, and was unable to return to that contest after aggravating his injury. While he is listed as questionable, he seems unlikely to play Tuesday.
It is a possible first-round playoff preview as the Miami Heat head north to face the Toronto Raptors on the tail-end of a back-to-back. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Raptors prediction and pick. The Heat destroyed the Chicago Bulls 127-109 on Saturday night. Jimmy...
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on Friday explained how rookie Scottie Barnes has improved throughout the season to be a consistent contributor to the team. Barnes has proven to be one of the top first-year players this season and is in the mix to win Rookie of the Year. He was viewed as one of the most versatile players in the rookie class and has shown that ability on a nightly basis this season.
Kyle Lowry still doesn’t know how he’s going to feel being back in Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night. After spending nine years and 601 games as the face of the Raptors franchise, racking up 10,541 points, 4,277 assists, 16 triple-doubles, and helping lead Toronto to the team’s first chip, it’s been a minute.
LOS ANGELES — With the return of Paul George to the lineup, the Los Angeles Clippers are rolling again. There could, however, be even more good news could be on the way in the form of Norman Powell as he looks to return from a foot injury. The Clippers...
Ayton will rest for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder are getting the night off. In their absences, more time should be available for JaVale McGee, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig and Cameron Johnson.
The Detroit Pistons have now won three-straight games after a hot start in the first quarter. Even after falling behind in the second, the Pistons found another spark, even without several top scorers, to down the Indiana Pacers 121-117 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The Pistons scored 10...
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was placed in health and safety protocols and missed Sunday's win over the Raptors in Toronto. Assistant coach Chris Quinn replaced Spoelstra. Jimmy Butler (toe), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Gabe Vincent (toe) and P.J. Tucker (knee) were also ruled out. The game marked Heat guard...
