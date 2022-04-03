Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Remains out Sunday

CLEVELAND -- Joel Embiid did plenty of damage on his own. The Cavaliers, though, felt the big man got some unwarranted help. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was highly critical of the officiating after Embiid scored 44 points -- and made 20 trips to the free-throw line -- in the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-108 win over the Cavs on Sunday night.
Chris Paul is not making a big deal out of the Phoenix Suns’ rather shocking loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. In fact, he guarantees fans that they would have already moved on from it by the time they play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Suns...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season.
"I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
Giannis Antetookounmpo is on a very short list of active players that can make genuine runs at being remembered as the greatest player of all time. Antetokounmpo has won basically every accolade available to him and will try to add the scoring title to that this season. However, nobody expected...
North Carolina upset Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending Coach K home with a loss in the final game of his career. Following the final buzzer, many Blue Devils players appeared to leave the floor before shaking hands with the Tar Heels players. Some Duke players remained...
Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nicolas Batum sat Friday night due to left ankle soreness. But on Sunday, he has full clearance to take the court and fulfill his usual role in the backcourt. He'll immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, and in a corresponding role, Covington will revert to the bench.
With arguably the most surprising and most impressive ascension this season, the pressure heightens for the young Memphis Grizzlies squad in the playoffs. Being in the eighth seed last season put them in a “nothing to lose” situation last year, but they have risen to the second seed in the Western Conference despite the 22 missed games of Ja Morant as of this moment.
Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
The NBA on Monday fined Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff $15,000 after he was highly critical of the officiating in Sunday night's 112-108 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. "That game was taken from us," Bickerstaff said Sunday night. "We deserved to win it." Bickerstaff was upset with what he...
Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
