NBA

Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Remains out Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Watanabe (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against...

www.cbssports.com

KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
numberfire.com

Robert Covington coming off Clippers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nicolas Batum sat Friday night due to left ankle soreness. But on Sunday, he has full clearance to take the court and fulfill his usual role in the backcourt. He'll immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, and in a corresponding role, Covington will revert to the bench.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Memphis Grizzlies: Most favorable first-round matchups in 2022 NBA Playoffs, ranked

With arguably the most surprising and most impressive ascension this season, the pressure heightens for the young Memphis Grizzlies squad in the playoffs. Being in the eighth seed last season put them in a “nothing to lose” situation last year, but they have risen to the second seed in the Western Conference despite the 22 missed games of Ja Morant as of this moment.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA

