ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Venus In Pisces Is Great News For Your Love Life

By Elizabeth Gulino
Refinery29
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there was ever a time to be lucky in love, it'd be now. Venus, the Planet of Love and Affection, is entering its all-time favorite sign, Pisces, on April 5. This dreamy duo will have us feeling more sensitive and creative, and our romantic lives will be getting a majorly...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

April 6 Is Going To Be A Great Day For Everyone, But Especially For These Zodiac Signs

On April 6, Venus will shift into the expansive, idealistic sign of Pisces, the sign of its exaltation. After a long trek through Saturn’s signs (Capricorn and Aquarius), Venus is eager to shift into a water sign that supports its need for unity, creativity, and compassion. While this transit is bound to be positive for everyone, here are the four lucky zodiac signs that can expect to benefit most:
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 2022

Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your April 2022 Horoscope Promises A Wild Trip

In the ninth century, the Persian astronomer Abu Ma’shar wrote that the end of the world would come when the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned on the final degree of Pisces. Though the combination and degrees are different, a sizable five planets arrive in the sign of the fish this month. Is that it then? Is the end finally near?
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, You’re Doing So Much Healing This Week

The vibes may feel off this week, and if you’re feeling distance from the things you love, it’s no wonder. This week begins with romantic Venus joining forces with stoic Saturn, which can change the temperature from “hot” to “cold”. Although you may feel like the spark is fading away, it’s also giving you a sobering outlook on your relationships and encouraging you to strengthen your sense of integrity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 28, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember, the only validation you can always rely on is the validation you give yourself.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Your Love#Love Life#Great News#Pisces Is#Nebula
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for April 4, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One thing you can count on is that however good or bad a situation may be, it will change. The impermanence of today’s situation is what makes it precious and beautiful. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Countries, companies and families all have a culture. These things...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here's what each sign can expect in the month of April

April is going to be a month full of creativity, opportunities and fresh starts. As magical and intense April is, look out for what it brings your zodiac sign and prepare for anything that life holds for you this month. Capricorn. Fresh start! Remove everything from your life and home...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

April’s Astrology Will Take These 3 Zodiac Signs For A Spin

Prepare for something spectacular, because the astrology of April is lighting a fire in your heart. This year, the cosmos aren’t in the mood for your April fool’s shenanigans, because the month begins with a powerful new moon in Aries. This experience is definitely *not* a joke, since this courageous, motivated, and ambitious cardinal fire sign doesn’t mess around when it wants something. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of April 2022 — Leo, Libra, and Aquarius — you may feel even further behind than when you started.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Pisces, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Shine Brighter Than Ever

Click here to read the full article. You’re beginning this month by setting financial goals and redefining your values, Pisces. Luckily, your Pisces April 2022 horoscope gets *way* more interesting, so stay tuned for something beautiful. However, it all starts with a new moon on April 1 that will help you ground yourself and connect with what nourishes and sustains you. And as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel like you’re lacking something, but that’s only because you may not be seeing the glass as full, but close to empty. With all the love coming your way,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Refinery29

Your Horoscope: 27th March to 2nd April, 2022

While the internet debates whether or not Aries is truly the horniest season, the cosmos conspires with us and against us. Mercury shifts under the stars of Aries on the 27th, making bold declarations and getting a little fresh when it so chooses. Meanwhile, Venus makes a conjunction to Saturn on the 28th, the final note of Venus’s difficult journey between Mars’s driving energy and Saturn’s penchant for restraint. Saturn’s leash loosens after the conjunction, and Venus gets a taste of freedom under the stars of Aquarius, just in time for the new moon in Aries on April first. An Aries new moon buzzes with possibility and with untapped potential but it’s not without baggage. A conjunction to the asteroids Chiron and Pallas in Aries speaks to old wounds, especially wounds to one’s pride and those between close friends, which might be influencing our movements. Mercury makes a conjunction with Chiron on the second, laying the difficult cards on the table. To come to the table, to play, one must be as ready to lose as they are to win.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 4/04/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You won't like being reprimanded for taking the initiative, but hear your superior out. There's good reason for the rebuke. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It looks like there's another power skirmish at work. Go find something else to do while they work it out. You don't have a dog in this fight.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your April 2022 Horoscope: Prepare For Relationship Shake-Ups

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re blasting toward success and moving at the speed of light. After all, your April 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in bold and unstoppable Aries. Harness your power and embrace your passion, naysayers be damned. Ready for a multifaceted month, astro babes? On April 1, a new moon in Aries will arrive late in the night, pushing you to follow your instincts and compete harder than ever. However, the sun will also be forming a conjunction with wounded Chiron, dredging up anxiety and self-doubt as you pursue your goals. Extend compassion...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Everything To Know About The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius

Perhaps one thing that all air signs have in common is the confusing nature of their symbols. Libra is represented by scales, an instrument that measures weight — practically the opposite of air. Aquarius is represented by waves or by a person pouring water, a name and image that have many people mistaking Aquarius for a water sign. Gemini is represented by a pair of twin humans, which might have you thinking that all human signs are air signs, until you remember that Virgo belongs to Earth. If these contradictory images aren’t enough to clue you in that air signs are hard to pin down, it’s worth thinking through what defines an air sign — especially since they love playing with definitions.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

Your April Monthly Horoscope Predicts A Whirlwind Of Change

The fire of Aries season is raging this month and it’s got you sizzling with desire. Let go of your inhibitions and harness the power that’s burning inside you, because this cardinal fire sign does not hold back. Let go of the worry that you’re moving too fast, because Aries thrives when it feels unstoppable. Embrace your April 2022 monthly horoscope, because it wants you to take advantage of everything this cardinal fire sign has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For April 4th to 10th, 2022

We have a highly dynamic week of Mercury Alignments in this week's Astrology, which could have communication going wonderful one minute and harsh the next. Venus will enter Pisces, allowing us the chance to fantasize about love. At the end of the week, Mercury enters Taurus, which may assist us in relaxing our brains.
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Ready To Blast Off, Thanks To The Aries New Moon

There’s a reason you feel so intrigued by the moon. As it showers the night sky with its otherworldly glow, it leaves you feeling loved and nurtured by its cosmic vibration. In astrology, the moon is considered a planet (and one of the most significant planets at that). Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious instincts, the moon is connected to the deepest and most intrinsic part of you. And as a new moon marks the beginning of the 28-day lunar cycle, it encourages you to take your first steps into another journey. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 new moon in Aries — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you have every reason to believe the hype.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Suggests Wild Thoughts & New Moon Manifestations

Click here to read the full article. Things are finally heating up (!) and your weekly horoscope for March 28 to April 2 will help you capitalize on the energy.  A whopping three luminaries will be in the sign of the Ram: the sun, moon, and Mercury, along with the healing asteroid, Chiron. To begin, a new moon in—naturally—Aries finds us on Thursday. Whereas the full moon favors release, now is the time to rev up those manifestations. This is doubly true due to the dawn of the astrological new year. By the next Aries season, what do you hope to...
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (March 30-April 5)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In 1904, it wasn't illegal to use performance-enhancing drugs during Olympic competitions. Runner Thomas Hicks took advantage of this in the marathon race. The poison strychnine, which in small doses serves as a stimulant, was one of his boosters. Another was brandy. By the time he approached the finish line, he was hallucinating and stumbling. His trainers carried him the rest of the way, and he was declared the winner. I recommend you make him your inspirational role model in the coming weeks. How might you cheat to gain a great victory? APRIL FOOL! I Lied. While it's true that a meaningful triumph is within your reach, you're most likely to achieve it by acting with total integrity, following the rules, and imbibing no stimulating poisons.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Spring & You’ll Definitely See Them Shining

Click here to read the full article. Rip off your puffer jacket, slip on your comfiest pair of flip-flops, and dance in the streets—it’s spring! Well, almost. I’m trying to stay optimistic, OK? Three zodiac signs are bound to have the best spring this year, but frankly, I think we all deserve to be excited about the changing of seasons. Spring is one of the most exciting times of year; it feels like the whole world (well, at least the Northern Hemisphere) is waking up from a nap and breaking out of hibernation. Everyone’s less crabby, the frozen earth finally thaws,...
THEATER & DANCE
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy