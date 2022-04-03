Prep sports: Alexandria top seed for county softball; Donoho tops in soccer

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

WEAVER — Class 5A top-ranked Alexandria is the top seed in this week’s Calhoun County softball tournament, and Donoho will hold the No. 1 seeds in boys’ and girls’ soccer.

Both tournaments start Monday, softball at the Calhoun County Sports Complex and soccer on the McClellan fields.

The threat of inclement weather on Tuesday and Wednesday prompted organizers to schedule around it. The double-elimination softball tourney will play out Monday and Thursday at Calhoun Complex and Friday at Jacksonville State University. Soccer will play Monday, Thursday and Saturday at McClellan.

Alexandria (27-6) has held the No. 1 ranking in 5A since the first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll was announced three weeks ago. The Valley Cubs have won the past four county tournaments.

“If we can get that consistency there that we’ve had in the first part, I think we’ll be in good shape, but White Plains is good,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “Piedmont’s good. Pleasant Valley’s good.

“Softball is a funny game, and the ball bounces crazy ways sometimes. Some teams may not have it the rest of the tournament, but they may have it for one game.”

White Plains (21-4) holds the No. 3 ranking in 4A and the No. 2 county seed.

White Plains coach Rachel Ford said Alexandria “definitely” deserves the top seed. She hopes the Wildcats get the chance to play the Valley Cubs for the first time this season.

“I like teams that make us better, and no doubt they would make us much better,” she said.

In soccer, Donoho’s girls, the reigning Class 1A-3A state runner-up, hope to extend their string of county championships to five. The Falcons (8-0) return all but one senior from that team and appear to have hit stride, beating Weaver 6-0 and 1-0 on Tuesday and Friday and Collinsville 3-0 on Thursday.

Donoho’s 1-0 victory over Weaver on Friday came on a night when injuries limited several of the Falcons’ top players, including Erin Turley, Tosin Sanusi, Zoe Christopher, Sam Wakefield, Sarah Waggoner, Morgan Perry and Chloe Melton.

“Erin (groin) played about 10 minutes, and Zoe (hamstring) played about five minutes,” Donoho coach Jay Jenkins said. “Tosin twisted her knee funny somehow or another. Other girls just got hurt in the run of play, and it was rough.”

Kathleen Seals is playing with a quadriceps injury.

“What I found out Thursday is I’ve got a group of girls that want to win,” Jenkins said. “What I found out Friday is, we found the heart of our team. … Sam Wakefield just willed that ball in the goal. She would not be denied.

“‘I’m starting to see that fire that we had last year that got us so far.”

Donoho’s boys, under the guidance of first-year head coach Tim Melton, have gotten off to a 7-0 start. The Falcons will hold the top seed for the second year in a row after a long time without it.

“We’re really excited to do it,” Melton said. “It’s awesome to kind of shadow what the girls have been doing. The kind of tradition they’ve built is the kind of what we’re trying to build with the boys’ team, too.”

Oxford will hold the No. 2 seed in the boys’ and girls’ brackets. Oxford’s boys are defending champions.

2022 Calhoun County softball tournament

At Calhoun County Sports Complex, JSU

Seedings and county/overall records

1. Alexandria: 3-0, 27-6

2. White Plains: 6-0, 21-4

3. Piedmont: 4-2, 11-7

4. Pleasant Valley: 3-4, 16-11-1

5. Weaver: 4-4, 11-9

6. Jacksonville: 4-5, 15-15-1

7. Ohatchee: 4-4, 9-12-1

8. Oxford: 0-3, 4-12-2

9. Jacksonville Christian: 3-0, 7-3

10. Saks: 2-6, 5-21-1

11. Wellborn: 0-1, 3-9

12. Anniston: 1-1, 2-6

13, Faith Christian: 0-2, 0-11

Schedule

Monday

At Calhoun County Sports Complex

(Double elimination)

No. 7 Ohatchee vs. No. 10 Saks, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Jacksonville vs. No. 11 Wellborn, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Pleasant Valley vs. No. 13 Faith Christian, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Weaver vs. No. 12 Anniston, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Oxford vs. No. 9 Jacksonville Christian, 3 p.m.

Winners’ bracket

No. 1 Alexandria vs. Oxford/JCA, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 White Plains vs. Ohatchee/Saks, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Piedmont vs. Jacksonville-Wellborn, 4:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley/Faith vs. Weaver/Anniston, 4:30 p.m.

Elimination bracket

Pleasant Valley/Faith vs. Weaver/Anniston, 4:30 p.m.

Remaining four games played at 6 p.m.

Thursday

At Calhoun County Sports Complex

Winners’ bracket semifinals, 3 p.m.

Two elimination bracket games, 3 p.m.

Two elimination bracket games, 4:30 p.m.

Elimination bracket, 6 p.m.

Winners’ bracket final, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At JSU

Elimination-bracket final, 5 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

If-necessary game, 9 p.m.

2022 Calhoun County soccer tournament

At McClellan

Seedings and county/overall records

BOYS

1. Donoho: 6-0, 7-0

2. Oxford: 2-0, 4-7

3. White Plains: 4-1, 6-3

4. Faith Christian: 3-2, 6-3

5. Jacksonville: 3-5, 5-5

6. Saks: 1-3, 2-5-2

7. Weaver: 1-7, 2-10

GIRLS

1. Donoho: 5-0, 8-0

2. Oxford: 2-0, 6-7

3. Weaver: 3-3, 4-5-1

4. Jacksonville: 3-3, 4-4

5. Saks: 1-3, 3-4-2

6. Faith Christian: 1-3, 2-7

Schedules

BOYS

Monday

No. 4 Faith Christian vs. No. 5 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver, 7 p.m.

No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Saks, 7 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 Donoho vs. Faith-Jacksonville winner, 7 p.m.

Oxford/Weaver vs, White Plains/Saks, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday

No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Saks, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Weaver vs. No. 6 Faith Christian, 5 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 Donoho vs. Jacksonville/Saks, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Oxford vs. Weaver/Faith Christian, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 3 p.m.